Yoga mit Ben Rakidzija im Hotel Giardino Ascona

Yoga with Ben Rakidzija at the Giardino Ascona Hotel

Suchen Sie eine Oase der Ruhe und des Wohlbefindens? Im Hotel Giardino Ascona haben Sie die Gelegenheit, eine exklusive Yoga-Erfahrung mit dem renommierten Yoga-Lehrer und Schriftsteller Ben Rakidzija zu geniessen.

Are you seeking an oasis of peace and wellness? At the Giardino Ascona Hotel, you have the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive yoga experience with the renowned yoga instructor and writer Ben Rakidzija

ASCONA, 18.08.2023 – Vom 22. bis 28. September 2023 bietet das Hotel zweimal täglich 60 Minuten Yoga an. Wer noch mehr möchte, kann vom 24. bis 28. September 2023 ein exklusives 5-tägiges Programm «Yoga und Ayurveda Special» buchen.

Ben Rakidzija lebt als reisender Yoga-Lehrer und Schriftsteller in verschiedenen Ländern Europas. Er ist Magister der Philosophie, zertifiziert über die American Yoga Alliance (500h) und übte mit Zen Meistern wie Shodo Harada Roshi (Japan) oder Ryushin Paul Haller (US/ IRL). Er schreibt Romane und Theaterstücke und gründete das Europäische Literaturfest Lit.EU.

Ayurveda-Spezialistin Florence Steger, ausgebildet an der Europäischen Akademie für Ayurveda und der Heilpraktikerschule in Luzern, betreut Gäste im Hotel Giardino in Ascona. Sie bietet Programme mit Schwerpunkten wie gesunde Ernährung, Detox, Gewichtsreduktion und Gesprächstherapie an.

Vom 22. bis 28. September 2023: Yoga mit Ben Rakidzija

Täglich um 8:30 Uhr - Silent Flow Yoga: Eine Fusion von Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa Flow, Yin Yoga und Qi Gong, kreiert von Ben Rakidzija.

Täglich um 17:00 Uhr - Yin Yoga: Ein ruhiger, meditativer Yoga-Stil, der sich auf die Dehnung des Bindegewebes konzentriert.

Für Hotelgäste ist die Gruppenstunde à 60 Minuten im Hotelaufenthalt inklusive, während externe Gäste CHF 30 zahlen. Privatstunden mit Ben Rakidzija sind ebenfalls auf Anfrage verfügbar, mit Preisen ab CHF 120 für 60 Minuten.

Vom 24. bis 28. September 2023: «Yoga und Ayurveda Special»

Das 5-tägige Programm «Yoga und Ayurveda Special» verbindet erdende Praktiken des Yoga mit verjüngenden Ayurveda-Anwendungen und bietet eine ganzheitliche Erfahrung, um die innere Balance und Harmonie zu finden. Die Yoga-Stunden werden von Ben Rakidzija geführt und die ayurvedischen Praktiken von Florence Steger angeleitet.

Inbegriffen im Programm:

Ayurvedische Anamnese und Ernährungsberatung

Spannende Lesung von Ben Rakidzija

Zwei ayurvedische Ganzkörperanwendungen

Eine Gesichtsanwendung

2x täglich Yoga-Stunden

Ayurvedische Tri-Dosha-Vollpension

Das Angebot kostet pro Person CHF 1'400 inklusive Tri-Dosha-Vollpension, bzw. CHF 990 ohne. Zimmerpreise auf Anfrage. Bei einer Buchung des 5-tägigen Programm «Yoga und Ayurveda Special» gewährt das Hotel Giardino Ascona einen 20% Rabatt auf den Zimmerpreis.

Für weitere Informationen, Verfügbarkeiten oder Buchungen, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Spa-Team des Hotels Giardino Ascona:

E-Mail: spa@giardino-ascona.ch

Telefon: +41 91 785 88 10

Mehr über Ben Rakidzija finden Sie unter: http://timeforsilence.mystrikingly.com

ASCONA, August 16, 2023 – From September 22 to 28, 2023, the hotel will offer two 60-minute yoga sessions daily. For those who want more, an exclusive 5-day program "Yoga and Ayurveda Special" can be booked from September 24 to 28, 2023.

Ben Rakidzija lives as a traveling yoga instructor and writer in various countries in Europe. He has a master's degree in philosophy, is certified by the American Yoga Alliance (500h), and has trained with Zen masters like Shodo Harada Roshi (Japan) and Ryushin Paul Haller (US/IRL). He writes novels and plays and founded the European Literature Festival Lit.EU.

Ayurveda specialist Florence Steger, trained at the European Academy of Ayurveda and the naturopathic school in Lucerne, supports guests at the Giardino Hotel in Ascona. She offers programs with focuses on healthy nutrition, detox, weight loss, and conversation therapy.

From September 22 to 28, 2023: Yoga with Ben Rakidzija

Daily at 8:30 am - Silent Flow Yoga: A fusion of Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa Flow, Yin Yoga, and Qi Gong, created by Ben Rakidzija.

Daily at 5:00 pm - Yin Yoga: A calm, meditative yoga style that focuses on stretching the connective tissue.

For hotel guests, the 60-minute group session is included in the hotel stay, while external guests pay CHF 30. Private lessons with Ben Rakidzija are also available upon request, with prices starting from CHF 120 for 60 minutes.

From September 24 to 28, 2023: "Yoga and Ayurveda Special"

The 5-day program "Yoga and Ayurveda Special" combines grounding yoga practices with rejuvenating Ayurveda applications and offers a holistic experience to find inner balance and harmony. The yoga classes are led by Ben Rakidzija and the Ayurvedic practices are guided by Florence Steger.

Included in the program:

Ayurvedic anamnesis and nutritional counseling

Engaging reading by Ben Rakidzija

Two Ayurvedic full-body applications

A facial application

2x daily yoga classes

Ayurvedic Tri-Dosha full board

The offer costs CHF 1'400 per person, including Tri-Dosha full board, or CHF 990 without. Room rates upon request. When booking the 5-day program "Yoga and Ayurveda Special", the Giardino Ascona Hotel offers a 20% discount on the room price.

For more information, availability, or bookings, please contact the spa team of the Giardino Ascona Hotel:

Email: spa@giardino-ascona.ch

Phone: +41 91 785 88 10

Learn more about Ben Rakidzija at: http://timeforsilence.mystrikingly.com

