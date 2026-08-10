Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Commercial Register temporarily taken offline

Vaduz (ots)

In the course of the security reviews following the criminal cyberattack on the Register of Beneficial Owners (VwbP), the Commercial Register was also taken offline as a precautionary measure over the weekend. There are no indications of an attack. During the IT review phase, which is expected to last a few days, Commercial Register extracts can be obtained in person at the counter at the Office of Justice or, alternatively, ordered via info.hr.aju@llv.li.

Meanwhile, the IT security checks on the systems already taken offline are proceeding urgently. Any vulnerabilities will be remedied before the systems are brought back online. Staggered reactivation of the individual systems is planned over the coming days and weeks.

Since various systems have been temporarily taken offline, some organisational and administrative adjustments to day-to-day operations are necessary. The market participants concerned have been informed directly. This ensures full and continuous compliance with all guidelines for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as with international compliance guidelines.