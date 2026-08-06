Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Comprehensive review of further systems launched

Vaduz (ots)

Following the criminal attack on the Register of Beneficial Owners (VwbP), four state systems were taken offline as a precautionary measure in order to subject them to additional security checks. On 5 August, the crisis unit decided to review further systems and to take them offline temporarily for this purpose.

The National Cyber Security Unit is in contact with the operators of critical infrastructures in order to assess the situation on an ongoing basis. The National Cyber Security Unit's inquiries to date give no indication that critical infrastructures are affected. Meanwhile, the prosecution authorities' investigations to find the perpetrators are proceeding urgently.

Data protection requirements implemented

Under Article 34 of the General Data Protection Regulation, the data subjects affected by the data theft must be informed. In addition to the public communication, the letters asking the legal entities to inform the beneficial owners of the personal data breach have been going out since Tuesday, 4 August 2026. The data protection requirements have thus been implemented.

Information point has started work

The telephone information point started work on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. It can be reached at +423 232 90 00 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. As a further information channel for those affected, the Government has set up an email address at the Office of Justice (vwbpfragen@llv.li), which has received around 50 inquiries since Monday. In addition, the "In Focus" information page has been published on the Government website www.regierung.li. It provides up-to-date information and answers to frequently asked questions.

The Government will provide ongoing updates on new findings.