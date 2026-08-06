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Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein Office of the Public Prosecutor applies for judicial preliminary inquiries

Vaduz (ots)

In connection with the criminal cyberattack on the Register of Beneficial Owners (VwbP), the investigating authorities are following the digital traces. The Crime Investigation Division of the National Police has already submitted a first investigation report to the Liechtenstein Office of the Public Prosecutor. The Office of the Public Prosecutor has applied to the Liechtenstein Court of Justice for preliminary inquiries against unknown perpetrators on suspicion of illegal access to a computer system under §118a(1)(1) and §118a(2) of the Criminal Code (StGB) and data theft under §131a StGB.

The Office of Justice has analysed the group of persons affected by the cyberattack. For legal and investigative reasons, no information about this group of persons can be communicated. Prime Minister Brigitte Haas: "We understand the interest in the contents of the register. The information is subject to confidentiality, and the Government therefore cannot provide any information on the data affected."

The register contains information on the beneficial owners of legal entities, such as name, date of birth, nationality, and country of residence. Addresses and telephone numbers are not included in the register and are therefore not affected by the data theft; nor does the register record any financial data of the legal entities, such as revenues, assets, or dividends. Accordingly, no conclusions about assets or other financial data can be drawn from the stolen data.

The information point can be reached by email at vwbpfragen@llv.li or by telephone at +423 232 90 00 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 12 noon.

Contact:

Information and Communications Unit of the Government
kommunikation@regierung.li

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