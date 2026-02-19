Schweizerischer Nationalfonds / Fonds national suisse

When science prints the future

The Vaud-based company BOBST designs cutting-edge technologies for printing and converting packaging and labels. The productive dynamic linking research and industry relies on the Swiss academic ecosystem.

The factory in Mex, near Lausanne, exudes precision. In the brightly lit halls, steel frames, cables and meticulous fine-tuning are part of everyday life. But beneath the noise of the presses, another scenario is unfolding: that of a discreet science guiding technical choices. Founded in 1890 in Lausanne, BOBST has become a world leader in converting and printing technologies for packaging. The corporate group, which employs more than 6,400 people worldwide, including around 1,800 in Mex, generated an annual revenue of 1.891 billion francs in 2024. The key to this success lies in part in the links forged with Swiss research.

"We don't do basic research in-house in the academic sense of the term," explains Léonard Badet, Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "However, the research and areas of study at Swiss higher education institutions offer us a reservoir of skills and methods as well as access to infrastructure that we would never have on our own sites."

The tangible impact of university interns

Every year, BOBST welcomes many students, mainly from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Western Switzerland (HES-SO). "In two and a half years, three students have worked directly with me," says software engineer Dorian Ros. "They don't come to do a classroom exercise, but to meet a real need. We start with the problem and search for a deployable solution. When it works, the impact is immediate." These collaborations take place within a structured framework, combining academic supervision with a clear industrial objective.

In the world of packaging, a few micrometres can be enough to bring production to a halt. On the printing and converting lines, cameras continuously inspect each box, tracking the slightest deviation. Behind this mechanical action, artificial intelligence works to achieve the delicate balance between precision and cadence. "Here, every improvement counts," notes Dorian Ros. "What is over-detected becomes waste, and what is not detected slows down production, because the converter - the industrial unit that transforms materials into packaging - risks receiving returns and penalties from its customers. Thanks to the work carried out with our academic partners, we have made gains in precision."

Good chemistry with the academic world

When it comes to inks for digital printing, scientific exchange plays an equally central role. "We're a small group of in-house chemists," says Marion Barnes, Ink Development Manager. "For certain very detailed analyses, particularly instrumental ones, we reach out to EPFL on an ad hoc basis. The equipment is so expensive and specialised that it would be absurd to duplicate it in-house."

With the iPrint Institute (School of Engineering and Architecture of Fribourg), the exchange has taken on an extra dimension: "They provide us with a solid scientific basis for fluid ejection and rheology." This knowledge makes it possible to determine the conditions under which the ink passes through the print head, forms a drop at the outlet of the print nozzles and remains a drop without splattering before it reaches the paper or cardboard, explains Marion Barnes in more detail.

"These are studies at the interface between basic and applied research," she continues. "Without access to very high-level instruments thanks to academic institutions, we would simply not be able to move forward. The iPrint Institute also plays a valuable referral role, directing us towards the right partners at the right time."

The Swiss ecosystem, a driver of innovation

If they had to summarise the strengths of the Swiss ecosystem, the BOBST engineers would first mention the quality of the talent available. "In Switzerland, a lot of graduates really want to go into engineering," says CTO Léonard Badet. "They are looking for a scientific career path and contact with machines and materials. We recruit them, we train them, and they become key players in our skills development."

Another advantage is responsiveness. Whether studying a material or exploring advanced optics, BOBST can quickly mobilise academic laboratories, specialists and test benches. "This compact and agile ecosystem saves us time and therefore increases our competitiveness," notes the CTO.

Geographical proximity reinforces this trend. "Being able to drop off samples at our academic partners, see the prints, talk to the researchers and be present during the measurements to perhaps discover something unexpected... all of this speeds up the process," observes Marion Barnes. For Dorian Ros, the trust that comes from a shared academic background also plays a role: "We speak the same language. This makes exchanges, even informal ones, much easier." "Delivering concrete results in 3 to 5 years"

At BOBST, innovation is conceived as a controlled trajectory. "For us, innovation means delivering concrete results in 3 to 5 years" summarises Léonard Badet. "We devote around 5-10% of our revenue to research and development, with the aim of ensuring that every project results in a gain for our customers." Now a global player, BOBST remains firmly rooted in Switzerland. From Mex, the company feeds a close-knit industrial fabric: Several hundred suppliers - most of them SMEs - and almost two hundred apprentices trained each year in the workshops. "The Swiss ecosystem is an opportunity," concludes Léonard Badet. "We must continue to support it and make it visible. When science and industry move forward together, the effects are immediate: useful innovation, skills, economic value." At Mex, one thing is clear: behind the precision of the machines, decisive advances often originate in a neighbouring lab.

The text of this press release and further information are available on the website of the Swiss National Science Foundation.