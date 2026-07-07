Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Extension of strategic gas reserve

Vaduz (ots)

At its meeting on 7 July 2026, the Government approved the Report and Motion of the Government on extension of the interest-free loan to Liechtenstein Wärme - the establishment responsible for Liechtenstein's natural gas supply - to maintain the country's strategic gas reserve up to and including the winter half-year of 2028/2029.

Pursuant to the Ordinance of 29 June 2022 on Securing the Supply of Natural Gas in the Event of a Serious Shortage (Natural Gas Supply Security Ordinance, EVSV), Liechtenstein Wärme has been commissioned to maintain a strategic natural gas reserve amounting to 80 gigawatt hours (GWh) for the period between 1 November 2022 and 1 April 2027. This amount corresponds to approximately two winter months of consumption in Liechtenstein. In 2022, the Liechtenstein Parliament approved an interest-free loan of initially CHF 15 million to finance the strategic gas reserve, which was later increased to CHF 25 million by means of a supplementary credit.

Since the introduction of the strategic gas reserve in 2022, Europe's natural gas supply has changed considerably: following the loss of Russian deliveries, it has been diversified through LNG imports and new sources, while consumption has simultaneously declined. This stabilised the situation but increased dependence on the global market and thus vulnerability to price fluctuations and geopolitical risks. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), conflicts in the Middle East - in particular in the Strait of Hormuz - could affect up to 20% of the LNG supply. Despite the progress made, security of supply remains fragile. Countries such as Switzerland, Austria and Germany continue to rely on reserves, storage targets and solidarity agreements. Security of supply remains central, while efficiency and renewable energies will gain in importance over the long term.

The Government is requesting that Parliament extend the interest-free loan to Liechtenstein Wärme to maintain the strategic gas reserve until 30 June 2029. If approved by Parliament, the Government will also extend the Natural Gas Supply Security Ordinance to ensure that the strategic gas reserve is maintained up to and including the winter half-year of 2028/2029.

The Government points out that providing the strategic gas reserve by means of the chosen mechanism (the Natural Gas Supply Security Ordinance combined with an interest-free loan to the network operator) is not suitable as a long-term solution. Due to the ongoing costs, in particular those associated with maintaining the storage, the loan would be used up over the longer term. The Government has therefore, at the same time, tasked the Ministry of Home Affairs, Economy and Sport with examining a long-term and open-ended solution.