Infomaniak

European digital sovereignty: Infomaniak's founder transfers control of his company to a foundation

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Geneva (ots)

On May 13th, 2026, Boris Siegenthaler, Infomaniak's founder, transferred the majority of Infomaniak's voting rights to a new Swiss public-interest foundation. An irrevocable move, rare in Europe, that places one of the pioneers of the European Web beyond the reach of any takeover.

"Technology only makes sense if it improves lives, respects our planet and strengthens our collective autonomy." - Boris Siegenthaler, Infomaniak's founder

Founded in 1994 by a club of computer enthusiasts, Infomaniak has stayed true to its DNA ever since: independence, digital sovereignty, privacy and local roots. From a pioneer of Internet access and hosting in Switzerland to a recognised cloud provider across Europe, this commitment is now enshrined in an irrevocable structure.

A public-interest mission

Recognised as a public-interest foundation, the Infomaniak Foundation has two distinct missions. First, to support independent projects of general interest in four areas: digital sovereignty and education, ethical digital practices, the environment and biodiversity, and the energy transition. Second, as the reference shareholder of Infomaniak Group SA, to safeguard the independence and the long-term continuity of the company's ethical mission.

The Foundation continues and broadens a path already under way. Infomaniak has for years supported major open-source initiatives such as Debconf, training projects such as 42 Lausanne, and environmental initiatives such as Agent Green, whose founder Gabriel Paun received the United Nations "Champions of the Earth" award in 2024.

Its Board has four pro-bono members: Marc Maugué, active for many years in the foundation sector in French-speaking Switzerland; Jonathan Normand, a governance and positive-impact strategy expert in Switzerland; Claire Siegenthaler, representing the third generation of a family committed to ecological and ethical causes; and Boris Siegenthaler, Infomaniak's founder and Chief Strategy Officer, who chairs the Board for an initial three-year period.

Why now

Thirty-two years after Infomaniak was founded, Boris Siegenthaler explains his decision:

"The trust placed in us by millions of individuals and hundreds of thousands of companies and institutions is immense today. In the era of AI, the data they entrust to us holds strategic value for their future. This foundation is the guarantee I owe them: their choice is now protected for the long term." - Boris Siegenthaler

The cloud market is going through an unprecedented acceleration, marked by a growing dependence on American tech giants. European technological know-how has largely concentrated across the Atlantic, climate challenges call for rethinking the environmental footprint of the digital sector, and several European cloud players have recently been acquired by foreign groups, exposing their customers to non-European jurisdictions.

For Infomaniak, this foundation is the culmination of more than thirty years of commitment to a sovereign, responsible and sustainable digital sector. It also sets the necessary precondition for any future change in the shareholding structure: no investor, current or future, will be able to alter the company's DNA, mission or independence. The company can accelerate its development and safely take on the resources needed for its growth, without ever compromising the commitments made to its customers.

A new shareholding structure

For years, Boris Siegenthaler had progressively opened Infomaniak's capital to 36 key employees of the company. But a company whose independence lies on a single person remains fragile. The Foundation is now this safeguard, which no longer depends on anyone.

As the reference shareholder of Infomaniak Group SA, the Foundation exercises the majority of the voting rights through special shares that can never be transferred. All shareholders of the company (Boris Siegenthaler and 36 employees) unanimously approved the transaction and agreed to reduce their voting rights. To date, Infomaniak has no external investors.

The company continues to be run by its management team: Marc Oehler (CEO), Céline Morey (CFO) and Boris Siegenthaler (CSO), who remains fully engaged in Infomaniak's strategy. The Foundation takes no operational, commercial or technical decisions.

A commitment protected for the long term

The Shareholding Charter, signed by the founder, is the reference document setting out Infomaniak's commitments in terms of sovereignty, sustainability, privacy and local roots. The Foundation is its guarantor. Each year, Infomaniak Group SA will report on the respect of these commitments through a public impact report.

No takeover, transfer or change of control can now take place without the Foundation's consent, as the guarantor of Infomaniak's independence and mission over time. Infomaniak can never be sold or diverted from its mission.

"Our independence is not a promise. It is a structure. This foundation is the culmination of thirty years of commitment and ensures that Infomaniak will continue to serve a digital sector that serves people, respects the planet and preserves Europe's autonomy - well beyond the people who shape it today." - Boris Siegenthaler

About Infomaniak and the Infomaniak Foundation

Infomaniak develops and operates from Switzerland a sovereign, independent and sustainable cloud used by millions of users across Europe. The group generated CHF 56 million in revenue in 2025 (+50% over three years) and has more than 340 employees in Switzerland. Infomaniak Group SA is now majority-owned by the Infomaniak Foundation, a Swiss public-interest foundation based in Geneva, which safeguards its independence and mission.

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