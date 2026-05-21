Eidgenössisches Nuklearsicherheitsinspektorat ENSI

ENSI publishes Research and Experience Report 2025: focus on robotics for radiation protection and human factors

Brugg (ots)

The 2025 Research and Experience Report highlights the expansion of regulatory safety research and important international developments. By comprising 51 ongoing projects, ENSI's research programme reached a new scale and strengthens the scientific basis for nuclear oversight in Switzerland.

The research programme was expanded in line with the 2023 research strategy. New projects focus on external events, human factors and radiation protection:

The Rhineland-Palatinate Technical University of Kaiserslautern-Landau is investigating the non-linear behaviour of building structures during earthquakes to answer unresolved questions about beyond design-basis seismic events.

The University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland is analysing the interaction between safety, security and information security in the nuclear sector in order to identify mutual dependencies and potential conflicts and to strengthen integrated approaches to safety and security.

In radiation protection, the Eastern Switzerland University of Applied Sciences is developing a specialised robot for use in nuclear power plants so that areas with high radiation levels that are difficult to access can be monitored without putting personnel at risk.

Internationally, geopolitical tensions, new reactor technologies and deep geological repositories were central topics. Switzerland received positive feedback at the Eighth Review Meeting of the Joint Convention which focuses on waste management. In addition, the IAEA Commission on Safety Standards decided to fundamentally review the International Atomic Energy Agency's regulatory framework.

More information at ensi.ch