Infomaniak

Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak launches automated radio with its radio streaming solution

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Geneva (ots)

Infomaniak, the Swiss cloud provider already powering more than 6,000 radio and television stations across Europe and Africa, now makes it possible to run an online radio station 24/7, directly from a web browser, with no software, no encoder and no technical expertise required.

A landscape driving radio stations to seek alternatives

Across Europe, radio stations face growing pressure on their broadcasting costs and technical teams. At the same time, reliance on non-European streaming platforms raises a concrete control issue: on free platforms, content is monetised by third-party advertisers and audience data is exploited for ad profiling purposes.

It is in this context that Infomaniak offers a sovereign solution, developed and hosted exclusively in Switzerland, in its own data centres. Broadcasters' content and audience data belong entirely to them. They are neither monetised by Infomaniak nor used for any purpose other than operating the service. Broadcasters retain full control over their distribution and monetisation.

Among the radio and television stations already using Infomaniak's streaming infrastructure are France TV, RFI (Radio France Internationale), Bel RTL, Fun Radio (Belgium), Hit Radio (Morocco), Radio Algérie, as well as Energy and One FM in Switzerland. More than half of the top 100 of the Alliance pour les Chiffres de la Presse et des Médias (ACPM) in France broadcast via Infomaniak.

Automated radio that is easy to set up

With the new Auto DJ built into Infomaniak's radio streaming solution, a station can operate continuously without human intervention. Music programming relies on automatic playlists combining multiple criteria (genre, artist, year, custom tags), making it possible to vary the schedule without selecting each track manually. Shows, jingles and adverts are scheduled in a visual programme grid with fully customisable repeat intervals.

If a gap occurs in the schedule, a fallback playlist takes over automatically. When a presenter starts a live broadcast, the radio switches over seamlessly, with no technical intervention required.

Everything works directly from a web browser, with no encoder, no third-party software and no technical knowledge required.

Compatible with DAB+ distribution and monetisation

Radio stations can relay their web radio to the digital broadcast operator of their choice, with no additional bandwidth consumption. They can also monetise their streams through certified advertising networks and customise an audio player that can be embedded on their website or mobile app. The entire service is accessible via API.

Pricing adapted to independent stations and large media groups

The automated radio feature is included in all radio streaming plans at no extra cost. Pricing starts at 8.10 EUR/CHF per month for a first online radio station, up to bespoke solutions for professional broadcasters reaching hundreds of thousands of listeners. The number of simultaneous listeners is unlimited, regardless of the plan chosen. A free 30-day trial provides access to all features with no commitment.

A complete ecosystem for radio and television

"Infomaniak's radio streaming service is robust and reliable over the long term. What we also greatly appreciate about Infomaniak is the human contact; we know we can speak with the teams and that we will receive the support we need, which is invaluable." - Stefano Allocco, Technical Director of Media One Group, which broadcasts One FM, LFM, Radio LAC and Carac TV, among others

This new feature rounds out the ecosystem of solutions that Infomaniak provides to radio and television broadcasters. Video streaming enables the live broadcast of events and online television channels. High-availability video and audio hosting covers replays, podcasts and audio and video archives. These services are integrated with one another: radio and television stations can archive their live broadcasts in the hosting space, which includes artificial intelligence features such as automatic subtitling and the generation of titles and descriptions for replayed content.

Infomaniak: serving media groups for over 25 years

Infomaniak is the Swiss company behind SwissTransfer, the free file transfer service. The company has been a pioneer in online audio distribution since 1998, when it created the country's first web radio station. What began as a win-win arrangement with local FM stations has grown into a streaming solution now used by more than 6,000 radio and television stations across Europe and the African continent.

Infomaniak develops and operates a comprehensive ecosystem of sovereign digital services for business collaboration, cloud hosting and artificial intelligence. B Corp certified, the company is committed to privacy protection, reducing its environmental footprint and supporting the local economy. Employee-owned, Infomaniak has more than 300 staff based in Geneva and Zurich. By controlling its entire value chain in Switzerland - software, infrastructure and data centres - the company guarantees complete sovereignty over the services it operates.

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