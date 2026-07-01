Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Partial revision of the Children and Youth Act: new minimum age for tobacco products and electronic cigarettes

Vaduz (ots)

With the entry into force of the partial revision of the Children and Youth Act on 2 July 2026, the supply and passing on of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes to persons under the age of 18 is no longer permitted. Likewise, persons under the age of 18 are prohibited from possessing or consuming these products.

Raising the age limit from 16 to 18 is at the heart of this legislative change and enhances the protection of minors from the harmful effects of nicotine and tobacco consumption. Access to these products is made more difficult, thereby making a significant contribution to the protection of young people.

In addition to conventional tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars, and waterpipe tobacco, the new statutory provisions also cover heated tobacco products, nicotine products for oral use (e.g. snus or nicotine pouches), nasal snuff tobacco, electronic cigarettes with and without nicotine (e.g. vapes), and herbal smoking products (e.g. herbal cigarettes).

Moreover, advertising for these products may not be directed at minors.

This legislative change brings about harmonisation with Switzerland and most member states of the European Union, where comparable rules are in place.