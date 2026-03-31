Youdera

Amundi Invests in Youdera to Scale Distributed Energy Infrastructure for Europe's Commercial and Industrial Sector

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Lausanne (ots)

Youdera Group SA ("Youdera") has announced the closing of a strategic investment by Amundi Energy Transition ("Amundi"). The investment will support Youdera's next phase of growth and a EUR150 million deployment plan in distributed energy infrastructure for commercial and industrial customers across Europe.

Energy Resilience and Cost Superiority in a Volatile Context

This investment arrives at a defining moment for the European economy. Amid shifting geopolitics and persistent energy uncertainty, businesses are seeking solutions that address critical needs such as resilience, autonomy and competitiveness. By providing the tools to mitigate major energy supply and price risks through local production, Youdera enables companies to maintain operational continuity while benefiting from energy prices that are lower and more predictable than traditional grid supply.

The Solution: Local Energy Infrastructure Upgrades with Zero CAPEX

Youdera offers a one-stop model that combines holistic energy management with financed on-site infrastructure. The company develops, finances, owns and operates integrated solutions tailored to customer needs, allowing businesses to lower grid dependence, increase budget predictability and advance electrification without tying up capital in energy assets.

Its offering extends beyond solar PV to include battery storage, building envelope upgrades, process electrification via heat-pumps, and other measures that improve efficiency, resilience and long-term competitiveness. It is the scalability of the Youdera digital platform, managing everything from origination and design to delivery, operations and asset performance management, that ensures distributed assets perform with the reliability and economic efficiency of a traditional utility.

Pedro Miranda, CEO and Co-Founder of Youdera, said:

"In a more volatile world, European businesses need to act decisively to remain competitive. They need a trusted energy partner that can help them reduce cost and risk, bundle the right solutions across the value chain and support electrification without upfront CAPEX. Amundi's investment is a strong endorsement of that model and gives us an exceptional financial partner to scale our platform across Europe."

Claire Chabrier, Head of Direct Investments - Private Markets at Amundi, said:

"We are pleased to support Youdera at this important stage of its development. The company has built a compelling platform at the intersection of decentralized infrastructure, electrification and energy management. As commercial and industrial customers seek more resilient and cost-effective energy solutions, we believe Youdera is well positioned to address a growing market need."

While Youdera's current focus remains on its core markets in Switzerland, Spain and Portugal, the company sees broader opportunities across Europe, where its model can be selectively replicated in markets with similar customer needs and strong fundamentals for distributed energy and electrification.

About Youdera Group SA

Youdera is a trusted energy partner for commercial and industrial customers in Europe. Founded in 2015 and headquartered at EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne, the company is rooted in Swiss heritage and brings more than a decade of experience, with thousands of projects delivered across its core markets. The group has built a strong track record in Switzerland, Spain and Portugal, supported by an experienced, founder-led management team and a technology platform designed to scale decentralized energy infrastructure efficiently.

About Amundi Energy Transition

Amundi Energy Transition is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amundi, the leading European asset manager ranking among the top 10 global players [1] with EUR2,380 billion in assets under management [2], and represents the Infrastructure franchise of the Amundi group. Amundi Energy Transition invests in the low carbon infrastructure and decarbonization sector in Europe to support a more sustainable, secure and competitive economy.

[1] Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

[2] As at 31/12/2025