Interkantonale Geldspielaufsicht (Gespa)

Gespa files criminal complaint regarding blockchain-based NFT platform FIFA Collect

Berne (ots)

The Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority (Gespa) filed a criminal complaint with the competent prosecution authorities in connection with the blockchain-based NFT platform of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). During the investigation, suspicions were confirmed that collect.fifa.com offers gambling services that are not licensed in Switzerland and are therefore illegal. Gespa is obliged to notify the competent prosecution authorities if it becomes aware of violations of the Federal Act on Gambling.

Gespa was made aware of the online platform collect.fifa.com at the beginning of October 2025. Various competitions (drops, challenges, etc.) related to so-called collectibles are offered there. These collectibles are non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Participation in the competitions is only possible in exchange for a monetary stake, with monetary benefits to be won. Whether participants win a prize depends on random draws or similar procedures. From a gambling law perspective, the offers in question are partly lotteries and partly sports betting (Right to Final).

The final criminal assessment is the responsibility of the law enforcement authorities. If necessary, they can call on Gespa for assistance with their investigations (Art. 135 para. 1 Federal Act on Gambling).

Out of respect for the jurisdiction of the law enforcement authorities, we are currently refraining from providing any further information.