Medienmitteilung: Mit TWINT innerhalb von 30 Tagen bezahlen

Sehr geehrte Medienschaffende

Anbei finden Sie die TWINT Medienmitteilung vom 25. August 2023 zu folgenden Themen: In Partnerschaft mit Swissbilling (Teil von CembraPay) führt TWINT schrittweise die neue Funktion «Später bezahlen» ein, die das Abwickeln von Zahlungen noch flexibler macht. Nutzerinnen und Nutzer können bei bestimmten Händlern nun wählen, ob sie sofort oder in 30 Tagen bezahlen wollen.

Dear media representatives

Please find attached the TWINT press release of August 25th 2023 about the following topics: In collaboration with Swissbilling (part of CembraPay), TWINT is gradually rolling out the new “Pay later” feature, which is set to make payments even more flexible. Users shopping with specific merchants can now choose whether they want to pay immediately or in 30 days.

