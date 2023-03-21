PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

TWINT AG

Medienmitteilung: TWINT stärkt Geschäftsleitung

Sehr geehrte Medienschaffende

Anbei finden Sie die TWINT Medienmitteilung vom 21. März 2023 zu folgendem Thema: Ab dem 01.04.2023 verstärken Jens Plath, Adrian Plattner und Thomas Graf die Geschäftsleitung von TWINT. Damit stellt sich TWINT für das zukünftige Wachstum auf.

---

Dear media representatives

Please find attached the TWINT press release of March 21st 2023 about the following topic: Jens Plath, Adrian Plattner and Thomas Graf will join the Executive Board of TWINT from 1 April 2023. They will support TWINT in positioning itself for future growth.

Bei Fragen stehen wir gerne zur Verfügung.

Ettore Trento 
Senior Manager Media Relations & Storytelling
Telefon +41 58 510 88 40
 media.relations@twint.ch
 www.twint.ch
TWINT AG
Konsumstrasse 20 / Stauffacherstrasse 41
CH-3007 Bern / CH-8004 Zürich
