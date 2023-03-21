Medienmitteilung: TWINT stärkt Geschäftsleitung
4 Dokumente
- TWINT Medienmitteilu~eschäftsleitung.pdf
PDF - 140 kB
- TWINT Communiqué de ~ce sa Direction.pdf
PDF - 143 kB
- TWINT Comunicato Sta~zione aziendale.pdf
PDF - 143 kB
- TWINT Press Release ~Executive Board.pdf
PDF - 140 kB
Sehr geehrte Medienschaffende
Anbei finden Sie die TWINT Medienmitteilung vom 21. März 2023 zu folgendem Thema: Ab dem 01.04.2023 verstärken Jens Plath, Adrian Plattner und Thomas Graf die Geschäftsleitung von TWINT. Damit stellt sich TWINT für das zukünftige Wachstum auf.
---
Dear media representatives
Please find attached the TWINT press release of March 21st 2023 about the following topic: Jens Plath, Adrian Plattner and Thomas Graf will join the Executive Board of TWINT from 1 April 2023. They will support TWINT in positioning itself for future growth.
Bei Fragen stehen wir gerne zur Verfügung.
Ettore Trento Senior Manager Media Relations & Storytelling
Telefon +41 58 510 88 40 media.relations@twint.ch www.twint.ch
TWINT AG Konsumstrasse 20 / Stauffacherstrasse 41 CH-3007 Bern / CH-8004 Zürich