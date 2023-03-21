TWINT AG

Medienmitteilung: TWINT stärkt Geschäftsleitung

Anbei finden Sie die TWINT Medienmitteilung vom 21. März 2023 zu folgendem Thema: Ab dem 01.04.2023 verstärken Jens Plath, Adrian Plattner und Thomas Graf die Geschäftsleitung von TWINT. Damit stellt sich TWINT für das zukünftige Wachstum auf.

Dear media representatives

Please find attached the TWINT press release of March 21st 2023 about the following topic: Jens Plath, Adrian Plattner and Thomas Graf will join the Executive Board of TWINT from 1 April 2023. They will support TWINT in positioning itself for future growth.

