Universitätsklinik Balgrist

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

PRESS RELEASE – Creme mit schützender Tiefenwirkung

Cream with a deep protective effect

Bild-Infos

Download

Ein weiterer Medieninhalt

2 Dokumente

***** ENGLISH VERSION BELOW *****

Creme mit schützender Tiefenwirkung

Zürich, 21. November 2023 –Bei Schultergelenks-Operationen können Aknebakterien ins Operationsfeld gelangen und verheerende Infektionen des Schultergelenks verursachen. Eine im Schulterbereich aufgetragene kommerzielle Aknecreme vor dem Eingriff verhindert diesen Vorgang. Dies weist eine Studie der Universitätsklinik Balgrist nach, die dafür drei namhafte Preise gewann.

Das Hautbakterium Cutibacterium acnes sorgt zusammen mit vielen anderen Bakterienarten als schützender Film für ein gesundes Hautklima, auch rund um die Schulter. Doch das Aknebakterium hat ein Janus-Gesicht: einerseits auf der Haut schützend – mit Ausnahme im Gesicht pubertierender Jugendlichen – andererseits im Gewebe unter der Haut Entzündungen und Komplikationen fördernd.

Wenn nach Operationen des Schultergelenks Schmerzen infolge von Infektionen auftreten, dann sind bei über 60 % der Fälle Aknebakterien mit im Spiel. Sie werden bei den notwendigen Folgeoperationen im Infektionsherd nachgewiesen. Gründliche Desinfektion des Operationsfeldes und eine Antibiotikabehandlung vermögen offensichtlich ihr Eindringen nicht zu verhindern.

Wird jedoch eine Woche vor dem operativen Eingriff allabendlich die betroffene Schulter grossflächig mit einer kommerziellen Aknecreme eingerieben, dringen diese Aknebakterien nicht mehr bis zur Schultergelenkskapsel vor. Dies hat jüngst eine Studie der Universitätsklinik Balgrist an 60 Patientinnen und Patienten nachgewiesen.

Zwei Eigenschaften sind massgebend dafür, dass die Aknebakterien bis zur Gelenkskapsel gelangen können: Sie besiedeln vornehmlich Talgdrüsen der unteren Hautschicht, insbesondere rund um die Haarwurzel, und entgehen somit der oberflächlichen Hautdesinfektion. Zum Zweiten schützen sie sich mit einer antibiotikaresistenten Hülle. «Wenn das Aknebakterium sich vor Antibiotika abschirmend einkapselt und so bis zur Schultergelenkskapsel gelangt, kann es dort das eingebrachte Material, zum Beispiel die Prothese, infizieren», sagt die Erstautorin der Studien, Dr. med. Ines Unterfrauner, und ergänzt: «Es besteht in der Operation beim Schnitt durch die Unterhaut die Gefahr, dass man das Bakterium nach innen zum Gelenk bringt.»

Die für die Studie gewählte kommerzielle Aknecreme hat sich deshalb als wirksam erwiesen, weil sie zwei wirkungsvolle Substanzen enthält: den antibakteriellen Wirkstoff Benzoylperoxid sowie das Antipilzmittel Miconazolnitrat, das gemäss Laborstudien auch erfolgreich antibiotikaresistente Bakterien auslöscht.

An der Balgrist-Studie nahmen zwischen November 2018 und Mai 2020 sechzig erwachsene Patientinnen und Patienten im durchschnittlichen Alter von 59 Jahren teil. In der offenen Schulteroperation erhielten sie erstmals entweder einen Prothesen-Gelenksersatz oder eine Stabilisation des Gelenks mittels Latarjet-Prozedur. Vor Studienbeginn wurde bei allen Patientinnen und Patienten die vorgesehene Schulter mittels eines Abstrichs auf Aknebakterien untersucht (Probe 1). Danach strich die eine Hälfte der Patientinnen und Patienten sieben Tage vor dem Eingriff die betroffene Schulter abends mit der Acnecreme Plus Widmer ein, die andere Hälfte unterliess diese Behandlung. Eine weitere Hautprobe erfolgte bei allen Patientinnen und Patienten im Operationssaal vor dem Hautschnitt (Probe 2). Schliesslich wurden während der Operation Gewebeproben der Unterhaut (Probe 3) und der Schultergelenkskapsel (Probe 4) entnommen. Bei 60 % aller Patientinnen und Patienten war die Schulter vor Studienbeginn mit Aknebakterien besiedelt (Probe 1). Bei diesen 60 % zeigte sich die Wirksamkeit der Aknecreme bereits vor dem Eingriff (Probe 2). Hier war die Haut bei 10 von 18 Patienten frei von Aknebakterien. Bei der Probe der Unterhaut waren 17 von 18 Patientinnen und Patienten frei von Aknebakterien und vor allem war bei allen mit Aknecreme behandelten Patienten die Gelenkskapsel (Probe 4) frei von Aknebakterien. Hingegen konnte in der Gelenkskapsel bei den unbehandelten Patienten bei 4 von 19 Patienten Aknebakterien nachgewiesen werden. In der Unterhaut (Probe 3) waren hier 17 von 19 Patienten frei von Aknebakterien, auf der Hautoberfläche hingegen wiesen nur 6 von 19 Patienten keine Aknebakterien auf. Nimmt man zum Vergleich alle teilnehmenden Patientinnen und Patienten, also auch jene, die in der Probe 1 keine Aknebakterien auf der Haut aufwiesen, so ergibt sich ein noch deutlicheres Resultat: Bei 0 von 30 der mit der Aknecreme behandelten Patientinnen und Patienten wurden in der Gelenkskapsel Aknebakterien gefunden, bei den Unbehandelten jedoch bei 5 Patienten.

Die Balgrist-Studie zeigt ebenfalls auf, dass Aknebakterien in der Gelenkskapsel nicht unbedingt zu Infekten oder Entzündungen führen müssen. Keine der Patientinnen und Patienten, auch nicht jene mit positivem Aknebakterien-Befund, mussten während der elfmonatigen Nachprüfung wegen Infektionen erneut operiert werden.

Für Erstautorin Unterfrauner ist diese Studie bedeutend auch darin, dass erstmals in operativen Eingriffen die kombinierte Wirkung des antibakteriellen Stoffs Benzoylperoxid und des Antipilzmittel Miconazolnitrat nachgewiesen wurde, denn: «Studien mit Antibiotika-Behandlung haben nicht gewirkt, zudem haben Antibiotika den Nachteil, dass sie Resistenzen bilden können.»

Prof. Samy Bouaicha, unter dessen Leitung die Studie durchgeführt wurde, weist auf den praktischen Nutzen hin: «Die erfreulichen Resultate unserer prospektiven Studie haben dazu geführt, dass wir in der Schulterchirurgie an der Universitätsklinik Balgrist unseren Patienten vor den geplanten chirurgischen Eingriffen die Aknecreme routinemässig zur lokalen Applikation einige Tage vor dem Eingriff abgeben.»

Die im renommierten Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery im Mai 2022 veröffentlichte Studie wurde mit drei Preisen ausgezeichnet: Für das beste klinische Paper mit dem Neviaser Award der Amerikanischen Gesellschaft der Schulter- und Ellbogenchirurgen, ferner mit dem EFORT Free Paper Award Orthopaedics der Europäischen Vereinigung der Orthopäden und Unfallchirurgen für das beste Paper sowie mit dem Balgrist Research Award in Orthopaedics der Universitätsklinik Balgrist für das beste klinische Paper.

Link zur Studie: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2022.01.115

***** ENGLISH VERSION *****

Cream with a deep protective effect

Zurich, 20 November 2023 – During shoulder joint surgery, acne bacteria can enter the surgical field and cause devastating infections of the shoulder joint. Applying a commercial acne cream to the shoulder area before the operation can prevent this. This was the finding of a study conducted in Balgrist University Hospital, which has been awarded three prestigious prizes.

Together with many other types of bacteria, the skin bacterium Cutibacterium acnes acts as a protective film for a healthy skin climate, also in the shoulder area. Yet the acne bacterium has two sides: on the one hand, it protects the skin – apart from on the face of pubescent adolescents – on the other hand, it can trigger inflammations and complications in subcutaneous tissue.

When pain occurs due to infections following operations on the shoulder joint, acne bacteria play a part in over 60 % of cases. They are detected at the source of infection during the necessary follow-up operations. Thorough disinfection of the surgical site and antibiotic treatment are evidently unable to prevent their penetration.

However, if commercial acne cream is generously applied to the relevant shoulder every evening for a week before the operation, these acne bacteria no longer penetrate as far as the shoulder joint capsule. This was the finding of a recent study conducted among 60 patients at Balgrist University Hospital.

Two properties are critical for determining whether the acne bacteria can get as far as the joint capsule. Firstly, they primarily colonize sebaceous glands in the lower skin layer, especially around the hair root, and thus avoid surface skin disinfection. Secondly, they protect themselves with an antibiotic-resistant shell. “If the acne bacterium encapsulates itself to shield itself from antibiotics and thus reaches the shoulder joint capsule, it can infect the material inserted there, for example the prosthesis,” explained Dr. med. Ines Unterfrauner, first-time author of the studies. She added: “When cutting through the subcutaneous tissue during the operation, there is a risk that the bacterium gets inside the joint.”

The commercial acne cream selected for the study was proven to be effective because it contains two highly effective substances: the antibacterial substance benzoyl peroxide and the antifungal agent miconazole nitrate that, according to laboratory studies, also successfully eliminates antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Sixty adult patients with an average age of 59 took part in the Balgrist study between November 2018 and May 2020. During the open shoulder operation, they first either received a prosthetic replacement joint or the joint was stabilized using the Latarjet procedure. Before the start of the study, the intended shoulder of all patients was examined for acne bacteria using a swab (sample 1). Half of the patients then applied Widmer Acne Creme Plus Widmer to the affected shoulder in the evening seven days before the procedure, while the other half did not. A further skin sample was taken from all patients in the operating theater before making the cut (sample 2). Samples of subcutaneous tissue (sample 3) and shoulder joint capsule (sample 4) were then taken during the operation. In 60 % of all patients, the shoulder was inhabited by acne bacteria prior to the start of the study (sample 1). Among these 60 %, the effectiveness of the acne cream could be seen before the procedure (sample 2). Here, the skin was free of acne bacteria in 10 of 18 patients. Among the subcutaneous samples, 17 of 18 patients were free of acne bacteria and, in particular, the joint capsule (sample 4) was free of acne bacteria in all patients treated with acne cream. In contrast, acne bacteria were found in the joint capsule in 4 of 19 untreated patients. In the subcutis (sample 3), 17 of 19 patients were free of acne bacteria, while only 6 out of 19 patients had no acne bacteria on the surface of the skin. If a comparison is performed between all participating patients, including those who had no acne bacteria on their skin in sample 1, the result is even clearer: acne bacteria was found in the joint capsule in 0 of 30 patients treated with the acne cream but in 5 patients who had not received the acne cream.

The Balgrist study also shows that acne bacteria in the joint capsule do not necessarily have to result in infections or inflammations. None of the patients, not even those with a positive acne bacteria result, had to be operated on again during the eleven-month follow-up period due to infections.

For first-time author Unterfrauner the most significant part of the study is the fact that, for the first time, the combined effect of the antibacterial substance benzoyl peroxide and the antifungal agent miconazole nitrate could be seen for the first time in operative procedures, as: “Studies with antibiotic treatment have not worked and antibiotics also have the disadvantage that they can develop resistance.”

Prof. Samy Bouaicha, who was responsible for running the study, referred to the practical benefit: “The pleasing results of our prospective study have led to our Shoulder Surgery team at Balgrist University Hospital routinely administering the acne cream for topical application on our patients a few days before planned surgical procedures.”

The study, which was published in the renowned Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery in May 2022, has been awarded three prizes: the Neviaser Award for the best clinical paper from the Society of American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, the EFORT Free Paper Award Orthopedics for the best paper from the European Federation of National Associations of Orthopedics and Traumatology, and the Balgrist Research Award in Orthopedics for the best clinical paper from Balgrist University Hospital.

Link to the study: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2022.01.115

Kontakt für weitere Informationen Gregor Lüthy, Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation, Universitätsklinik Balgrist T +41 44 386 14 15 / kommunikation@balgrist.ch

Informationen zur Universitätsklinik Balgrist Die Universitätsklinik Balgrist ist ein hochspezialisiertes Kompetenzzentrum für die Abklärung, Behandlung und Nachbetreuung von Schädigungen des Bewegungsapparats. Medizinisch gliedert sich das Leistungsangebot in die Bereiche Orthopädie, Paraplegiologie, Rheumatologie und Physikalische Medizin, Sportmedizin, Neuro-Urologie, Chiropraktik, Radiologie sowie Anästhesiologie. Das breite Spektrum vernetzter Therapien wird ergänzt durch pflegerische Betreuung, soziale, versicherungsrechtliche und psychologische Beratung sowie berufliche Eingliederungsmassnahmen und Rehabilitation. Alle Aktivitäten sind darauf ausgerichtet, den Patientinnen und Patienten grösstmögliche Unterstützung zukommen zu lassen. In der orthopädischen Forschung und Lehre setzen die Universitätsklinik Balgrist sowie der Balgrist Campus international anerkannte Massstäbe. Der private Träger der Universitätsklinik Balgrist ist der Schweizerische Verein Balgrist.

Universitätsklinik Balgrist Forchstrasse 340 8008 Zürich, Schweiz T +41 44 386 11 11 www.balgrist.ch

About Balgrist University Hospital Balgrist University Hospital is a highly specialized center of excellence for the diagnostic work-up, treatment, and follow-up care of damage to the musculoskeletal system. Interdisciplinary services combine the fields of orthopedics, paraplegiology, rheumatology and physical medicine, sports medicine, neuro-urology, chiropractic, radiology, and anesthesiology. The broad spectrum of interlinked medical treatment is complemented by nursing care, social, insurance-legal and psychological counselling as well as integrated measures for rehabilitation and return to work. All these activities aim to provide our patients with the best possible support. Balgrist University Hospital and the Balgrist Campus set internationally recognized standards in orthopedic research and education. The privately owned Balgrist University Hospital is operated by the Balgrist Association.

Balgrist University Hospital Forchstrasse 340 8008 Zurich, Switzerland Tel +41 44 386 11 11 www.balgrist.ch