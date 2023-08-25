Universitätsklinik Balgrist

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

PRESS RELEASE - Neues Forschungs- und Lehrzentrum OR-X ist offiziell eröffnet

Bild-Infos

Download

Ein weiterer Medieninhalt

2 Dokumente

***** ENGLISH VERSION BELOW *****

Zürich, 25. August 2023 – Mit Gästen aus Politik, Gesundheitswesen, Industrie und Medizin eröffnete die Universitätsklinik Balgrist das neue chirurgische Forschungs- und Lehrzentrum OR-X (Operating Room X). Herzstücke des OR-X sind der voll ausgestattete Operationssaal und ein Skills Lab, das eine optimale Umgebung für die Entwicklung chirurgischer Innovationen und die Ausbildung der Chirurginnen und Chirurgen von morgen bietet. Der OR-X fördert als strategische Infrastruktur der Universitären Medizin Zürich (UMZH) die wissenschaftliche Forschung und spielt eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Weiterentwicklung der Gesundheitsversorgung in der Region Zürich.

Am 24. und 25. August hat die Universitätsklinik Balgrist ihren zehnten Operationssaal (Operating Room X, oder kurz: OR-X) feierlich eröffnet. Über 250 geladene Gäste nutzten die Gelegenheit, den Saal mit seiner modernsten technischen Ausstattung zu besichtigen sowie Ansprachen der Präsidentin des Vereins Balgrist, Rita Fuhrer, der Spitaldirektoren Mazda Farshad und Thomas Huggler sowie von Swissmem-Präsident Martin Hirzel und vom OR-X-Mitgründer Philipp Fürnstahl zu hören.

Patientinnen und Patienten wird der neue OR-X allerdings nie sehen. Der OR-X ist eine nationale Forschungsinfrastruktur und das chirurgische Lehr- und Forschungszentrum an der Universitätsklinik Balgrist. Er kombiniert eine realistische Infrastruktur mit modernster Technologie und ist nationalen und internationalen Fachleuten zugänglich. Das Herzstück von OR-X ist ein voll ausgestatteter Operationssaal, der für die chirurgische Forschung und Ausbildung von morgen konzipiert wurde. Ein Ort, an dem neue Technologien entwickelt, gestandene Chirurginnen weitergebildet und zukünftige Chirurgen ausgebildet werden.

Das X steht dabei nicht nur für die Zahl 10, sondern auch für das grosse Potenzial, das diese digitalisierte Forschungsinfrastruktur mit sich bringt. Ohne direkten Kontakt mit Patientinnen und Patienten wird an 3-D-gedruckten Modellen, Simulatoren sowie menschlichen Präparaten gelehrt und gelernt. Die direkte Integration in eine Klinik und die Anbindung an die bestehende Forschungsumgebung ist einzigartig. Zu den technischen Ausstattungshighlights gehören eine intraoperative künstliche Intelligenz (KI), Navigationssysteme, Operationsroboter und durch Augmented Reality (AR) unterstützte Anwendungen. Für Schulungen und grössere Forschungsexperimente mit mehreren Teilnehmenden bietet das Skills Lab mit seinen sechs chirurgischen Arbeitsplätzen perfekte Bedingungen.

***** ENGLISH VERSION *****

New OR-X research and teaching center officially opened

Zurich, 25 August 2023 – Balgrist University Hospital has opened OR-X (Operating Room X), its new surgical research and teaching center. In attendance at the opening were guests from the world of politics, healthcare, industry and medicine. At the heart of the OR-X are the fully-equipped operating room and a Skills Lab, which offers an ideal environment for developing surgical innovations and training the surgeons of tomorrow. As the strategic infrastructure of University Medicine Zurich (UMZH), the OR-X supports academic research and plays a critical role in the further development of healthcare in the Zurich region.

On 24 and 25 August, Balgrist University Hospital celebrated the opening of its tenth operating room (Operating Room X, in short: OR-X). Over 250 invited guests took the opportunity to visit the room with its modern technical equipment and listen to the speeches from Rita Fuhrer, President of the Balgrist Association, Mazda Farshad and Thomas Huggler, the Hospital Directors, Martin Hirzel, President of Swissmem, and Philipp Fürnstahl, one of the OR-X co-founders.

Yet patients will never see the new OR-X. It is a national research infrastructure and the surgical teaching and research center at Balgrist University Hospital. It combines a realistic infrastructure with the latest technology and is accessible to national and international experts. The heart of OR-X is a fully-equipped operating room that was designed for the surgical research and training of tomorrow. It’s a place where new technologies are developed, experienced surgeons receive further training and future surgeons are trained.

The X not only stands for the number 10, but also the great potential that this digitalized research infrastructure offers. Teaching is performed without any direct contact to patients and using 3D-printed models, simulators and human preparations. The direct integration into a clinic and the connection to the existing research environment is unique. The technical highlights include intraoperative artificial intelligence (AI), navigation systems, operating robots and applications supported by augmented reality (AR).

With its six surgical workstations, the Skills Lab provides the perfect conditions for conducting training and larger research experiments with several participants.

Kontakt für weitere Informationen Prof. Dr. med. Mazda Farshad, Medizinischer Spitaldirektor, Universitätsklinik Balgrist, via Unternehmenskommunikation T +41 44 386 14 15 / kommunikation@balgrist.ch

Informationen zur Universitätsklinik Balgrist Die Universitätsklinik Balgrist ist ein hochspezialisiertes Kompetenzzentrum für die Abklärung, Behandlung und Nachbetreuung von Schädigungen des Bewegungsapparats. Medizinisch gliedert sich das Leistungsangebot in die Bereiche Orthopädie, Paraplegiologie, Rheumatologie und Physikalische Medizin, Sportmedizin, Neuro-Urologie, Chiropraktik, Radiologie sowie Anästhesiologie. Das breite Spektrum vernetzter Therapien wird ergänzt durch pflegerische Betreuung, soziale, versicherungsrechtliche und psychologische Beratung sowie berufliche Eingliederungsmassnahmen und Rehabilitation. Alle Aktivitäten sind darauf ausgerichtet, den Patientinnen und Patienten grösstmögliche Unterstützung zukommen zu lassen. In der orthopädischen Forschung und Lehre setzen die Universitätsklinik Balgrist sowie der Balgrist Campus international anerkannte Massstäbe. Der private Träger der Universitätsklinik Balgrist ist der Schweizerische Verein Balgrist.

Universitätsklinik Balgrist Forchstrasse 340 8008 Zürich, Schweiz T +41 44 386 11 11 www.balgrist.ch

Contact for further information: Prof. Dr. med. Mazda Farshad, Medical Director, Balgrist University Hospital via Corporate Communication Tel +41 44 386 14 15 / kommunikation@balgrist.ch

About Balgrist University Hospital Balgrist University Hospital is a highly specialized center of excellence for the diagnostic work-up, treatment, and follow-up care of damage to the musculoskeletal system. Interdisciplinary services combine the fields of orthopedics, paraplegiology, rheumatology and physical medicine, sports medicine, neuro-urology, chiropractic, radiology, and anesthesiology. The broad spectrum of interlinked medical treatment is complemented by nursing care, social, insurance-legal and psychological counselling as well as integrated measures for rehabilitation and return to work. All these activities aim to provide our patients with the best possible support. Balgrist University Hospital and the Balgrist Campus set internationally recognized standards in orthopedic research and education. The privately owned Balgrist University Hospital is operated by the Balgrist Association.

Balgrist University Hospital Forchstrasse 340 8008 Zurich, Switzerland Tel +41 44 386 11 11 www.balgrist.ch