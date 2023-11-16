MEDIENMITTEILUNG / PRESS RELEASE - Die Universitätsklinik Balgrist eröffnet das Ingenuity Lab zur Innovation von medizinischen Materialien und Technologien mit Fokus auf orthopädische Weichteilforschung

Universitätsklinik Balgrist

PRESS RELEASE - Die Universitätsklinik Balgrist eröffnet das Ingenuity Lab zur Innovation von medizinischen Materialien und Technologien mit Fokus auf orthopädische Weichteilforschung

***** ENGLISH VERSION BELOW *****

Zürich, 16. November 2023 – Die Universitätsklinik Balgrist und die Universität Zürich haben Professorin Inge Herrmann in ihr akademisches Team berufen. Inge Herrmann ist eine führende Expertin auf dem Gebiet der Medizintechnologie. Sie war bisher als Professorin an der ETH Zürich und an der Empa tätig, wo sie auch weiterhin Aufgaben in Forschung und Lehre wahrnimmt. Am Balgrist hat Herrmann das Ingenuity Lab gegründet, das auf innovative Entwicklungen in den Bereichen medizinische Materialien und Technologien spezialisiert ist mit dem Ziel der Anwendung in der orthopädischen Weichteilforschung.

Das Ingenuity Lab wird innovative Forschung und Entwicklung in den Bereichen Materialien, diagnostische Geräte und therapeutische Anwendungen in der Orthopädie vorantreiben. Unter anderem arbeitet das Team an neuen Gewebeklebetechnologien für minimal-invasive und roboter-gestützte Chirurgie. Mit Hilfe von chirurgischen Klebstoffen mit integrierten Sensoren sollen Infektionen und andere Komplikationen frühzeitig erkannt werden. Ein weiterer Schwerpunkt des Ingenuity Lab ist die Erforschung neuartiger Behandlungsmethoden für strahlungsresistente Weichgewebstumore und antimikrobielle Resistenzen.

Unter der Leitung von Inge Herrmann werden die Forschungsgruppen des Labors eng mit den klinischen Teams der Universitätsklinik Balgrist zusammenarbeiten, um technologiebasierte Lösungen zu entwickeln, die direkt auf die grössten medizinischen Herausforderungen zugeschnitten sind. Inge Herrmann sagt dazu: «Unsere Vision im Ingenuity Lab ist es, neuartige Lösungen zu entwickeln, die direkt auf die dringendsten Bedürfnisse der Ärzteschaft und Pflege und der Patientinnen und Patienten eingehen. Dabei wollen wir die Grenzen der Medizintechnik verschieben. Die Kombination von klinischer Exzellenz und innovativer Forschung ist entscheidend, um die nächste Generation medizinischer Lösungen zu entwickeln. Das Ingenuity Lab zielt darauf ab, diese Synergien zu nutzen und bietet eine Plattform, auf der Wissenschaftler, Ingenieure und Mediziner zusammenarbeiten können, um die Medizin und Medizintechnologie von morgen zu gestalten.»

Die Universitätsklinik Balgrist ist bekannt für ihre hervorragende Patientenversorgung und ihr Engagement für medizinische Forschung und Ausbildung. Mit der Eröffnung des Ingenuity Lab, wenige Monate nach dem OR-X, wird die Klinik ihre Position als eines der führenden Zentren für orthopädische Forschung und Behandlung in Europa weiter stärken.

«Wir freuen uns, Professorin Herrmann und das Ingenuity Lab am Balgrist willkommen zu heissen. Diese Partnerschaft unterstreicht unser Engagement für Innovation und Exzellenz in der muskuloskelettalen Medizin», sagt Professor Mazda Farshad, medizinischer Spitaldirektor der Universitätsklinik Balgrist.

Die Webseite des Ingenuity Lab ist unter folgender URL erreichbar:

https://ingenuitylabz.com/

***** ENGLISH VERSION *****

Balgrist University Hospital is opening the Ingenuity Lab for innovation in medical materials and technologies with a focus on orthopedic soft tissue research

Zurich, 16 November 2023 – Balgrist University Hospital and the University of Zurich have appointed Professor Inge Herrmann to their academic team. Inge Herrmann is a leading expert in the area of medical technology. She previously worked as a Professor at the ETH Zürich and at Empa where she will continue to perform tasks in research and teaching. Herrmann founded the Ingenuity Lab at Balgrist, which is specialized in innovative developments in the areas of medical materials and technologies with the aim of applying them in orthopedic soft tissue research.

The Ingenuity Lab will drive forward innovative research and development in the areas of materials, diagnostic equipment and therapeutic applications in the field of orthopedics. Among other things, the team is working on new tissue adhesive technologies for minimal-invasive and robot-supported surgery. Surgical adhesives with integrated sensors can be used to help detect infections and other complications in a timely manner. A further focus of the Ingenuity Lab is research into new treatment methods for radiation-resistant soft tissue tumors and anti-microbial resistance.

Under the leadership of Inge Herrmann, the research groups at the laboratory will work closely together with the clinical teams at Balgrist University Hospital to develop technology-based solutions that are customized to the biggest medical challenges. Inge Hermann explained: “Our vision at the Ingenuity Lab is to develop new solutions that are a direct response to the most urgent needs of the medical profession and patient care. We want to move the boundaries of medical technology. The combination of clinical excellence and innovative research is critical for developing the next generation of medical solutions. The Ingenuity Lab aims to exploit these synergies and offers a platform on which scientists, engineers and physicians can work together to design the medicine and medical technology of tomorrow.”

Balgrist University Hospital is known for its outstanding patient care and commitment to medical research and training. The opening of the Ingenuity Lab, just a few months after the OR-X, will further strengthen the hospital’s position as one of the leading centers for orthopedic research and treatment in Europe. “We’re delighted to welcome Professor Herrmann and the Ingenuity Lab to Balgrist. This partnership underlines our commitment to innovation and excellence in orthopedics”, explained Professor Mazda Farshad, Medical Director of Balgrist University Hospital.

The Ingenuity Lab website can be accessed at the following URL:

https://ingenuitylabz.com/

Prof. Dr. Inge Herrmann, Universitätsklinik Balgrist via Unternehmenskommunikation T +41 44 386 14 15 / kommunikation@balgrist.ch

Informationen zur Universitätsklinik Balgrist Die Universitätsklinik Balgrist ist ein hochspezialisiertes Kompetenzzentrum für die Abklärung, Behandlung und Nachbetreuung von Schädigungen des Bewegungsapparats. Medizinisch gliedert sich das Leistungsangebot in die Bereiche Orthopädie, Paraplegiologie, Rheumatologie und Physikalische Medizin, Sportmedizin, Neuro-Urologie, Chiropraktik, Radiologie sowie Anästhesiologie. Das breite Spektrum vernetzter Therapien wird ergänzt durch pflegerische Betreuung, soziale, versicherungsrechtliche und psychologische Beratung sowie berufliche Eingliederungsmassnahmen und Rehabilitation. Alle Aktivitäten sind darauf ausgerichtet, den Patientinnen und Patienten grösstmögliche Unterstützung zukommen zu lassen. In der orthopädischen Forschung und Lehre setzen die Universitätsklinik Balgrist sowie der Balgrist Campus international anerkannte Massstäbe. Der private Träger der Universitätsklinik Balgrist ist der Schweizerische Verein Balgrist.

Universitätsklinik Balgrist Forchstrasse 340 8008 Zürich, Schweiz T +41 44 386 11 11 www.balgrist.ch

About Balgrist University Hospital Balgrist University Hospital is a highly specialized center of excellence for the diagnostic work-up, treatment, and follow-up care of damage to the musculoskeletal system. Interdisciplinary services combine the fields of orthopedics, paraplegiology, rheumatology and physical medicine, sports medicine, neuro-urology, chiropractic, radiology, and anesthesiology. The broad spectrum of interlinked medical treatment is complemented by nursing care, social, insurance-legal and psychological counselling as well as integrated measures for rehabilitation and return to work. All these activities aim to provide our patients with the best possible support. Balgrist University Hospital and the Balgrist Campus set internationally recognized standards in orthopedic research and education. The privately owned Balgrist University Hospital is operated by the Balgrist Association.

Balgrist University Hospital Forchstrasse 340 8008 Zurich, Switzerland Tel +41 44 386 11 11 www.balgrist.ch