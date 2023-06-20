MEDIENMITTEILUNG / PRESS RELEASE - Balgrist: OR-X wird Forschungsinfrastruktur von nationaler Bedeutung

Universitätsklinik Balgrist

Neues Forschungs- und Lehrzentrum OR-X ist anerkannt als Infrastruktur von nationaler Bedeutung

Zürich, 20. Juni 2023 – Das neue chirurgische Forschungs- und Lehrzentrum der Universitätsklinik Balgrist OR-X (Operating Room X) wurde vom Bund in die Liste der Forschungsinfrastrukturen von nationaler Bedeutung aufgenommen.

Das Staatssekretariat für Bildung, Forschung und Innovation (SBFI) hat kürzlich seine Roadmap für Forschungsinfrastrukturen 2023 vorgestellt. Darin aufgenommen ist auch das chirurgische Forschungs- und Lehrzentrum OR-X an der Universitätsklinik Balgrist. Im Rahmen der Erarbeitung dieser Roadmap wurde der OR-X vom Schweizer Nationalfonds der höchsten Exzellenzstufe (Note A) zugeordnet. Der Aufnahme in die Roadmap liegt ein Antrag des Balgrist mit der Universität Zürich als leading house zugrunde, in dem eine mehrjährige Forschungsstrategie für den OR-X entworfen wurde. Mit der Anerkennung als nationale Forschungsinfrastruktur ergibt sich die Möglichkeit einer finanziellen Unterstützung durch den Bund. Der Förderentscheid ist noch hängig. In der Roadmap wird der mittelfristige Finanzierungsbedarf ausgewiesen.

Mazda Farshad, medizinischer Spitaldirektor der Universitätsklinik Balgrist sowie Initiator und Gründer von OR-X, sagt: «Die Aufnahme des OR-X als Forschungsinfrastruktur von nationaler Bedeutung in die Roadmap ist ein wichtiger Schritt, um eine führende Rolle in der Erforschung und Anwendung neuer chirurgischer Innovation basierend auf Künstlicher Intelligenz und Robotik einzunehmen. Wir sind stolz auf diese Anerkennung durch den Nationalfonds und das SBFI. Mit dem OR-X erreicht die chirurgische Aus- und Weiterbildung ein neues Level.»

Der OR-X ist ein hochmodernes Zentrum für die chirurgische Forschung, Entwicklung und Lehre. Herzstücke des OR-X sind der voll ausgestattete Operationssaal und ein Skills Lab, das eine optimale Umgebung für die Entwicklung chirurgischer Innovationen und die Ausbildung der Chirurginnen und Chirurgen von morgen bietet. Der OR-X fördert als strategische Infrastruktur der Universitären Medizin Zürich (UMZH) die wissenschaftliche Forschung und spielt eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Weiterentwicklung der Gesundheitsversorgung in der Region Zürich.

Der OR-X ist fertig gebaut und befindet sich aktuell im Testbetrieb. Das chirurgische Forschungs- und Lehrzentrum wird am 24. August 2023 feierlich eröffnet.

New OR-X research and teaching center is recognized as an infrastructure of national significance.

Zurich, 20 June 2023 – The new surgical research and teaching center at Balgrist University Hospital OR-X (Operating Room X) has been included by the Swiss Federation in the list of research infrastructures of national significance.

The State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) recently presented its Swiss Roadmap for Research Infrastructures 2023. The roadmap includes the OR-X surgical research and teaching center at Balgrist University Hospital. The Swiss National Fund awarded the OR-X the highest excellence level (grade A) when creating this roadmap. The inclusion in the roadmap is based on an application submitted by Balgrist with the University of Zurich as the leading house, which contained the draft of a research strategy for the OR-X that covers several years. The recognition as a national research infrastructure opens up the possibility of receiving financial support from the Swiss Federation. The funding decision is still pending. The roadmap identifies medium-term funding needs.

Mazda Farshad, Medical Director of Balgrist University Hospital, and the initiator and founder of OR-X, explained: «The inclusion of OR-X in the roadmap as a research infrastructure of national significance is an important step towards taking on a leading role in researching and applying surgical innovation based on artificial intelligence and robotics. We are proud of this recognition by the Swiss National Fund and SERI. OR-X is taking surgical training to a new level.»

The OR-X is a highly modern center for surgical research, development and teaching. At the heart of the OR-X are a fully equipped operating theater and a Skills Lab, which is the ideal environment for developing surgical innovations and training the surgeons of tomorrow. As a strategic infrastructure of University Medicine Zurich (UMZH), OR-X promotes scientific research and plays a crucial role in the further development of healthcare in the Zurich region.

The OR-X is finished and is currently in the test phase. The surgical research and teaching center will be officially opened in a ceremony on 24 August 2023.

Kontakt für weitere Informationen / Contact for further information Gregor Lüthy, Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation, Universitätsklinik Balgrist T +41 44 386 14 15 / kommunikation@balgrist.ch

