MEDIENMITTEILUNG/PRESS RELEASE - Universitätsklinik Balgrist und AO Foundation: Zusammenarbeit in Forschung, Innovation und Bildung

Balgrist University Hospital and AO Foundation: Collaboration

***** ENGLISH VERSION BELOW *****

Universitätsklinik Balgrist und AO Foundation:

Zusammenarbeit in Forschung, Innovation und Bildung

Zürich, 7. Oktober 2022 – Die Universitätsklinik Balgrist und die AO Foundation gehen eine Zusammenarbeit ein und schaffen somit Synergien in den Bereichen Forschung, Innovation und Bildung. Gemeinsames Ziel ist es, Patientenversorgung und Behandlungsergebnisse bei muskuloskelettalen Erkrankungen und Traumata zu optimieren. Die Zusammenarbeit wird im Jahr 2023 mit zwei gemeinsam betreuten PhD-Programmen weiter vertieft.

Mit der Zusammenarbeit verstärken die Universitätsklinik Balgrist in Zürich und die Davoser AO Foundation die vorklinische, translationale und klinische Forschung in der muskuloskelettalen Medizin. Zusammen mit dem AO Research Institute, Davos (ARI) wird die Entwicklung von innovativen und neuartigen Behandlungsmethoden und Implantaten zu Gunsten der Patienten vorangetrieben. Darüber hinaus bieten die Forschungsprojekte Potenzial, zusätzliche Fortschritte in der chirurgischen Aus- und Weiterbildung zu erzielen.

Eine sich ergänzende Win-Win-Situation für die Patienten

Geoff Richards, AO Executive Director Research and Development ARI Director, sagt: «Das ARI Forschungsinstitut hat auf seinem Campus in Davos ein multidisziplinäres Forschungsteam mit Fokus Bandscheibendegeneration und -regeneration, Infektionen und Biomechanik des Bewegungsapparats – den Themen der gemeinsamen PhD Projekte, und gehört auf seinem Feld weltweit zu den Spitzenreitern. Ebenso zukunftsweisend ist die Universitätsklink Balgrist in der orthopädischen und wirbelsäulenchirurgischen Forschung und auch stark in der translationalen Forschung ist. Diese Zusammenarbeit bietet eine sich ergänzende Win-Win-Situation.»

Professor Dr. med. Mazda Farshad, medizinischer Spitaldirektor Universitätsklinik Balgrist, sagt: «Wir setzen auf die translationale Forschung. Als eine führende universitäre Orthopädieklinik mit integriertem Paraplegiezentrum ist es unseren Wissenschaftlerinnen und Wissenschaftler möglich, die für Patientinnen und Patienten unbeantworteten Probleme zu erkennen und diese zusammen mit den Grundlagenforschern und Entwickler zu beantworten. Dies passt hervorragend zur Gründungsphilosophie der AO. Die historisch gewachsenen Forschung- und Innovationsschwerpunkte der Universitätsklinik Balgrist und der AO ergänzen sich komplementär und werden zusammengefügt den Medizinstandort Schweiz stärken.»

Zwei gemeinsame PhD-Programme im Jahr 2023

Die Zusammenarbeit hat bereits begonnen und wird ab Januar 2023 mit zwei gemeinsam betreuten PhD-Programmen, die sich auf Forschungsprojekte am ARI und in der Universitätsklinik Balgrist konzentrieren, weiter ausgebaut. Eines der Projekte befasst sich mit der «Verminderung erfolgloser Wirbelsäulenversteifungen», das andere mit der «Innovativen Behandlung der Diskushernie».

***** ENGLISH VERSION *****

Balgrist University Hospital and AO Foundation:

Collaboration in Research, Innovation and Education

Zurich, 7 October 2022 – Balgrist University Hospital and the AO Foundation are entering into a collaboration to create synergies in the areas of research, innovation, and education. The common goal is to optimize patient care and treatment outcomes in musculoskeletal diseases and trauma. The collaboration includes two jointly supervised PhD projects that begin in 2023.

With this collaboration, Balgrist University Hospital in Zurich and Davos-based AO Foundation are strengthening preclinical, translational, and clinical research in musculoskeletal medicine. Together with the AO Research Institute, Davos (ARI), the development of innovative and novel treatment methods and implants is being advanced for the benefit of patients. Furthermore, the research projects have the potential to achieve additional advances in surgical education and training.

A complementary win-win situation for patients

AO Executive Director Research and Development and ARI Director Geoff Richards says: "ARI is a research institute with a fully focused multidisciplinary research team on one campus and one of the top in the world when it comes to disc degeneration and regeneration, infection, and musculoskeletal biomechanics–the topics of the joint PhDs. Similarly, Balgrist University Hospital and their research units are very strong in translational sciences. This collaboration is a win-win due to proximity and complement of knowledge within our areas."

Professor Mazda Farshad, MD, Medical Director of Balgrist University Hospital, says: "We focus on translational research. As a leading orthopedic university hospital with an integrated paraplegia center, our physician scientists identify the problems that remain unanswered for patients and answer them together with basic researchers and developers. This fits perfectly with the founding philosophy of the AO. The historically grown research and innovation focuses of Balgrist University Hospital and the AO complement each other, and, when combined, will make Switzerland the country with the highest impact on musculoskeletal medicine."

Two joint PhD projects in 2023

The collaboration has already begun and includes two jointly supervised PhD projects that start in 2023 focusing on research projects at ARI and Balgrist University Hospital. One of the projects is on functionalized annulus fibrosus repair patch to prevent post-surgical disc complication and the other is on patient-specific optimization of spinal fusions using validated computer simulations.

Kontakt für weitere Informationen / f or additional information please contact

Franziska Ingold, Leiterin Unternehmenskommunikation, Universitätsklinik Balgrist Head of Corporate Communications, Balgrist University Hospital +41 44 386 14 15 / kommunikation@balgrist.ch

Olga Harrington, Leiterin Unternehmenskommunikation AO Foundation Head of Corporate Communications, AO Foundation T + 41 79 834 57 42 / communications@aofoundation.org

Informationen zur Universitätsklinik Balgrist Die Universitätsklinik Balgrist ist ein hochspezialisiertes Kompetenzzentrum für die Abklärung, Behandlung und Nachbetreuung von Schädigungen des Bewegungsapparats. Medizinisch gliedert sich das Leistungsangebot in die Bereiche Orthopädie, Paraplegiologie, Rheumatologie und Physikalische Medizin, Sportmedizin, Neuro-Urologie, Chiropraktik, Radiologie sowie Anästhesiologie. Das breite Spektrum vernetzter Therapien wird ergänzt durch pflegerische Betreuung, soziale, versicherungsrechtliche und psychologische Beratung sowie berufliche Eingliederungsmassnahmen und Rehabilitation. Alle Aktivitäten sind darauf ausgerichtet, den Patientinnen und Patienten grösstmögliche Unterstützung zukommen zu lassen. In der orthopädischen Forschung und Lehre setzen die Universitätsklinik Balgrist sowie der Balgrist Campus international anerkannte Massstäbe. Der private Träger der Universitätsklinik Balgrist ist der Schweizerische Verein Balgrist.

Universitätsklinik Balgrist Forchstrasse 340 8008 Zürich, Schweiz T +41 44 386 11 11 www.balgrist.ch

Informationen zu AO Die AO Foundation mit Hauptsitz in der Schweiz, ist eine medizinisch orientierte, gemeinnützige Organisation, die auf die chirurgische Behandlung von Traumata und Erkrankungen des Bewegungsapparates spezialisiert ist. Die AO verfügt über ein globales Netzwerk von über 460 000 medizinischen Fachkräften und ist damit die weltweit führende Ausbildungs-, Innovations- und Forschungsorganisation auf diesem Gebiet. Jedes Jahr werden weltweit über 800 Fortbildungsveranstaltungen angeboten, die von fast 7000 Dozenten unterstützt und von über 98 000 Teilnehmern besucht werden. Der AO gehören 18 000 Chirurgen an, die in den Bereichen Trauma-, Wirbelsäulen-, Kraniomaxillofaziale-, Veterinär- und rekonstruktive Chirurgie tätig sind.

AO Foundation Clavadelerstrasse 8 7270 Davos, Schweiz T +41 81 414 21 11 www.aofoundation.org ***** ENGLISH VERSION ****

About Balgrist University Hospital Balgrist University Hospital is a highly specialized center of excellence for the diagnostic work-up, treatment, and follow-up care of damage to the musculoskeletal system. Interdisciplinary services combine the fields of orthopedics, paraplegiology, rheumatology and physical medicine, sports medicine, neuro-urology, chiropractic, radiology, and anesthesiology.

The broad spectrum of interlinked medical treatment is complemented by nursing care, social, insurance-legal and psychological counselling as well as integrated measures for rehabilitation and return to work. All these activities aim to provide our patients with the best possible support.

Balgrist University Hospital and the Balgrist Campus set internationally recognized standards in orthopedic research and education. The privately owned Balgrist University Hospital is operated by the Balgrist Association.

Balgrist University Hospital Forchstrasse 340 8008 Zurich, Switzerland T +41 44 386 11 11 www.balgrist.ch

About the AO Foundation The AO is a medically guided, not-for-profit organization, a global network of surgeons, and the world's leading education, innovation, and research organization specializing in the surgical treatment of trauma and musculoskeletal disorders. The AO has a global network of over 460,000 healthcare professionals. Each year over 800 educational events are offered around the world, supported by nearly 7,000 faculty members, and attended by over 98,000 participants. The AO has 18,000 surgeon members working in the fields of trauma, spine, craniomaxillofacial, veterinary, and reconstructive surgery.

AO Foundation Clavadelerstrasse 8 7270 Davos, Switzerland T +41 81 414 21 11 www.aofoundation.or g