Fürstentum Liechtenstein

MEDIA RELEASE FROM THE PRINCELY HOUSE

Vaduz (ots)

H.S.H. the Hereditary Prince and H.R.H. the Hereditary Princess von und zu Liechtenstein are delighted to announce the engagement of their son, Prince Georg to Princess Maria-Nives Princess von der Leyen.

Princess Maria-Nives is the youngest daughter of Prince Philipp von der Leyen and Princess Elisabeth von der Leyen. She was born on 13 February 2001 in Landsberg am Lech (Germany). After attending the International School Augsburg, she completed her secondary education at the Klessheim Tourism School near Salzburg, where she obtained her Austrian Matura. She subsequently studied at the University of West London and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Following two years of professional experience in Berlin, she has been working for a marketing agency in Vienna since late 2024.

Prince Georg was born in Grabs Hospital in Switzerland on 20 April 1999 and is the third child of the Hereditary Prince and Princess von und zu Liechtenstein. After attending the Ebenholz primary school in Vaduz and the International School Rheintal (Switzerland), he completed his schooling in the United Kingdom, at Malvern College. Prince Georg then studied first at the University of St Gallen and subsequently at ESCP Business School in Turin and Berlin, graduating in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Management. He began his career in 2023, working in commercial roles at growth-oriented technology companies, first in Berlin and now in New York.

The wedding is scheduled for late summer next year and will take place in Germany.