KMES Partner

Barbara Neuerburg joins KMES Partner

Consultancy community further expanded at its Zurich location

Zürich (ots)

Consultancy community KMES Partner (www.kmespartner.com) is further expanding at its Zurich location with the addition of new partner Barbara Neuerburg to its ranks from the beginning of March. With her legal background (with a specialization in European law), her business owner experience and her proven mediation skills, Barbara Neuerburg brings extensive expertise to the KMES Partner team, with a particular focus on corporate governance and on mediating in complex crisis situations for international companies and concerns. Her arrival brings the KMES Partner consultancy to 12 partners, who can all draw on many years of executive and management experience and who further complement one another with their specific technical, sector and advisory expertise.

KMES Partner, which was founded by Hans Klaus, Ruth Metzler and Daniel Eckmann in 2011 and initially expanded with the arrival of Markus Spillmann in 2015, is a community of highly skilled and experienced consultants who specialize in providing strategic, analytical and communications assistance and advice to companies, institutions and leading executives on complex issues at the interfaces between business and industry, the political world and the public sphere. Each of its partners can draw on a comprehensive network of business and political contacts and connections at both the national and the international level; and they all perform their various mandates with the utmost discretion and personal dedication, either individually or in collaboration with colleagues within the broader KMES partnership.

Barbara Neuerburg in brief

Barbara Neuerburg holds a Master of Arts (M.A.) degree and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree in European law from Europa-Institut, Saarland University International Law School, Germany. She is a successful business owner providing international companies with Swiss domiciliation and other corporate services, and further serves on various boards of directors and advisory boards both in and outside Switzerland. She puts a particular focus in her work on corporate governance consultancy, sustainability in management and business mediations in both national and international contexts. Prior to her present business activities, she spent several years in leading executive positions in Dubai (UAE), Luxembourg and Switzerland.

In her new KMES Partner capacity, Barbara Neuerburg will be further developing the partnership's international mandates and relations. With her extensive executive experience at both the board of directors and the management board level, she is ideally equipped to support and advise a wide range of clients on complex issues and concerns.

Barbara Neuerburg lives in Richterswil near Zurich. She is married and has four children.

Barbara Neuerburg's full curriculum vitae will be found at:

