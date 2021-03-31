Medienmitteilung - Rekordjahr für Andermatt Swiss Alps AG

Andermatt Swiss Alps AG

Rekordjahr für Andermatt Swiss Alps AG

Immobilienverkäufe und Hotelauslastung auf Höchststand

Die Andermatt Swiss Alps AG (ASA) hat im Geschäftsjahr 2020 Immobilien im Wert von CHF 76,9 Mio. verkauft. Dies entspricht einem Plus von rund 25 Prozent gegenüber Vorjahr und der Höchstmarke seit Gründung der ASA. Ebenfalls die besten Ergebnisse seit Bestehen erzielten die beiden Hotels The Chedi Andermatt und Radisson Blu Reussen. Dies führte dazu, dass die Andermatt Swiss Alps erstmals seit Bestehen ein positives EBITDA erzielte.

In the 2020 financial year, Andermatt Swiss Alps AG (ASA) sold properties worth CHF 76.9 million. That corresponds to an increase of about 25% compared with the previous year. It is the highest sales figure in the history of ASA. In addition, the two hotels The Chedi Andermatt and Radisson Blu Reussen posted the best results since they opened. As a result, Andermatt Swiss Alps recorded a positive EBITDA for the first time in its existence.

Nell’anno fiscale 2020 il gruppo Andermatt Swiss Alps AG (ASA) ha effettuato vendite immobiliari per un valore di 76,9 milioni di Franchi Svizzeri. Questo dato corrisponde ad un incremento di circa il 25% rispetto all’anno precedente e rappresenta il massimo risultato raggiunto nella storia di ASA. Anche i due hotel The Chedi Andermatt e Radisson Blu Reussen hanno ottenuto i migliori risultati dalla loro apertura. Ne consegue che, per la prima volta dalla sua fondazione, Andermatt Swiss Alps ha registrato un EBITDA positivo.

