Immobilienangebot in Andermatt Reuss wächst weiter

Verkaufsstart für zwei weitere Apartmenthäuser

Verkaufsstart für zwei weitere Apartmenthäuser

Die Apartmenthäuser in Andermatt Reuss belegen bereits fast die ganze Fläche auf dem vorhandenen Infrastruktursockel. Der Bau von zwei weiteren Häusern startet nach der Schneeschmelze im April. Obwohl der Verkauf dieser Häuser erst begonnen hat, sind bereits 36 Apartments reserviert. In den kommenden Monaten wird mit dem Start der Erweiterung des so genannten Podiums zudem die Grundlage geschaffen, dass weitere 16 Apartmenthäuser gebaut werden können.

The apartment buildings in Andermatt Reuss now cover nearly the entire area on the existing infrastructure plinth. The construction of two more buildings will start after the snow melts in April. Although the sale of these houses has only just begun, 36 apartments have already been reserved. In the coming months, the start of the extension of the so-called podium will also lay the foundation for another 16 apartment buildings to be built.

I palazzi di Andermatt Reuss occupano già quasi tutta l'area della base infrastrutturale esistente. La costruzione di altre due case inizierà dopo lo scioglimento della neve in aprile. Anche se la vendita di queste case è appena iniziata, 36 appartamenti sono già stati riservati. Nei prossimi mesi, con l'inizio dell'ampliamento del cosiddetto podio, si creerà anche la base per la costruzione di altri 16 palazzi.

