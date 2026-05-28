Schweizerischer Nationalfonds / Fonds national suisse

National Research Programme: shaping digital transformation as a shared societal task

Bern (ots)

The National Research Programme "Digital Transformation" (NRP 77) has presented its results. The digital transformation offers opportunities - but they can only be harnessed if policymakers, business and society work together.

The digital transformation is fundamentally changing society. The Federal Council launched the National Research Programme "Digital Transformation" (NRP 77) to investigate these developments in education, the labour market and democracy. After several years of research, the Steering Commitee of NRP 77 is now presenting the results. The key finding is that Switzerland is in the midst of a digital transformation. In order to utilise its opportunities and avert negative consequences, shaping the transformation must be understood as a shared task for the whole of society.

Participation boosts success

Digital solutions are only effective if they are developed together with those affected. Artificial intelligence (AI) only creates added value in hospitals if it is developed in collaboration with nursing staff and doctors and integrated into work processes. Research also shows that AI is increasingly becoming a partner to humans. The way humans and machines work together therefore has to be reimagined. It is not technology alone that determines the success of the digital transformation, but the interaction between society, politics and business.

A changing labour market - equal opportunities as a cornerstone

Digitalisation is radically transforming the labour market, whether through automation or by creating new job profiles. NRP 77 shows that companies and employees need to invest in digital skills on an ongoing basis. Job search and placement are also changing, as digital tools improve the matching of employees' skills and job vacancies. It is also making career counselling more effective.

Without targeted measures, however, entire population groups are at risk of being left behind. Women tend to underestimate their digital skills and are less likely to apply for relevant jobs. Inclusive digitalisation of the labour market is therefore essential for social cohesion.

Digital education as the key to the future

The promotion of digital education holds great potential. Schools, universities and vocational colleges are already using digital tools - but according to NRP 77, there is still vast untapped potential. Teacher training and continuing education should therefore be strengthened in this area. NRP 77 also suggests clearly defining the necessary digital skills and systematically integrating them into education across all life stages.

Trust through open and fair digital instruments

Digital technologies raise fundamental questions about ethics, trust and democracy. The NRP 77 research shows that digital tools can strengthen citizen participation and increase the trustworthiness of democratic processes - for example in voting or the use of tax revenue. This requires a fair and transparent framework.

NRP 77 also analysed media change. It found that independent media structures, the responsible use of AI in journalism and strengthened civic education in schools can make an important contribution to strengthening democracy in the future.

Conclusion

The message of NRP 77 is clear: The digital transformation is not a purely technological process, but a shared responsibility for society as a whole. Switzerland can only utilise its opportunities and limit risks if policymakers, business and society work together. In its synthesis report, the NRP formulates clear policy considerations in this regard.

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NRP 77

On behalf of the Federal Council, the National Research Programme "Digital Transformation" (NRP 77) has been investigating the opportunities and possible negative consequences of the digital transformation since 2018. The research focused on changes in education, the labour market and democracy. A total of 46 projects were implemented between 2020 and 2025 with an overall budget of 30 million Swiss francs.

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The text of this press release and further information are available on the website of the Swiss National Science Foundation.