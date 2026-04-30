Hostpoint AG

Hostpoint turns 25: A quarter of a century for the Swiss internet

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Rapperswil-Jona (ots)

25 years ago, a start-up was founded in Rapperswil-Jona. Since then, it has grown into the largest web hosting provider and leading domain registrar in Switzerland. As an independent, owner-operated Swiss company, Hostpoint is ideally positioned and equipped for the future, even in times of growing demands on digital sovereignty.

When Hostpoint was founded in spring 2001, the young entrepreneurs pursued a vision of making web hosting simpler, more powerful, accessible and affordable for everyone. This idea led to Hostpoint's success: the company grew steadily, became Switzerland's largest web hosting provider and leading domain registrar, and has played a key role in the Swiss internet ever since.

Its range of products and services has been continuously expanded. Alongside the traditionally strong core areas of hosting and domains, Hostpoint has also established itself as a provider of e-mail and office solutions, website builders and e-commerce. In addition to the ongoing development of the product portfolio, personal customer support has always been a top priority. Hostpoint is the leader in customer service in the Swiss hosting industry with customer support via e-mail and telephone in four languages, seven days a week.

Among the most important milestones in the company's history are the introduction of the proprietary Hostpoint Control Panel in 2007 and the acquisition of a large number of former SWITCH customers in 2015, after the registry for .ch domains had to discontinue its retail business. A particular highlight in the company's recent history was reaching the milestone of one million managed domains in 2022.

A quarter of a century of continuous growth

Even after 25 years, Hostpoint continues to grow. The company today manages over 1.3 million domains, hosts around 340,000 websites and operates 800,000 e-mail addresses. Hostpoint employs roughly 130 people at its Rapperswil-Jona (Canton of St. Gallen) location. The number of employees has grown by almost 70 percent in the last five years alone, compared with just under 50 employees ten years ago.

From the rise of social media and smartphones to the widespread use of cloud services and AI applications, the internet and customer requirements have undergone fundamental changes over the past 25 years. Hostpoint has continued to evolve amid this technological transformation and has consolidated its position as a reliable Swiss provider of cloud services.

Today, issues such as security, stability, data protection and digital sovereignty are more important than ever. Hostpoint is experiencing strong growth in demand in the e-mail and office sectors, as more and more customers are consciously opting for an e-mail service with data storage in Switzerland. This is precisely where one of Hostpoint's key strengths lies, as the company remains firmly committed to Switzerland as a business location. All data is stored on servers located in Switzerland, and software development, support and administration are also based in Switzerland. As a fully owner-operated and Swiss-owned company, Hostpoint combines technological independence with local roots.

Perfectly positioned for the future

As Markus Gebert, co-founder and CEO of Hostpoint, explains, "The Swiss hosting market has changed significantly in recent years and has become increasingly consolidated. While various providers have been acquired by international corporations, Hostpoint remains independent. We intend to stay on course with our approach, keep growing and maintain our commitment to quality, customer focus and reliable Swiss infrastructure going forward."

Hostpoint - Switzerland's leading cloud provider for hosting, domains, and e-mail

With 25 years of experience, Hostpoint is the largest web hosting provider and leading domain registrar in Switzerland. Hostpoint offers simple solutions from a single source - for domains, websites, online stores, and e-mail. As an ICANN-accredited domain registrar, Hostpoint manages over 1.3 million domain names. With its ultramodern infrastructure and servers located in Switzerland, Hostpoint ensures the stable operation of around 340,000 Swiss websites and 800,000 e-mail accounts every day. With the best support in the industry, Hostpoint provides direct, professional, and efficient customer care in four languages, 7 days a week and free of charge. The 100 per cent owner-operated company based in Rapperswil-Jona SG has around 130 employees.