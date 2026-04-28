Schweizerischer Nationalfonds / Fonds national suisse

An investment for the economy and society - record demand meets limited resources

Bern (ots)

Last year, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) invested 1.2 billion Swiss francs in 2,400 new research projects. Due to high demand and budget cuts, it is having to adjust its funding.

How can brain function be made visible without harmful radiation? Researchers funded by the SNSF are developing dye molecules to observe brain processes using near-infrared light. Another project is investigating the physical and chemical properties of tire wear particles. A third research team is laying the groundwork for the regulation of electronic evidence. This should make it possible to better reconcile law enforcement with privacy protection.

This is just a small selection of the approximately 2,400 research projects that the SNSF approved across all disciplines in 2025. "Their results will make a significant contribution to Switzerland's innovative capacity," enthuses Torsten Schwede, President of the Research Council. "In addition, several thousand early-career researchers are involved in the funded projects, many of whom will later move into the private sector as highly qualified employees."

Lower success rate in Project Funding

All projects were selected through competitive evaluation processes in accordance with the highest international standards. Of the 1.2 billion Swiss francs, the SNSF allocated 716 million to Project Funding, in which experienced researchers and their teams work on a topic of their choosing. This is the SNSF's most important funding scheme for supporting basic research.

More resources were invested in Project Funding in 2025 than in 2024; however, these were far from sufficient to meet demand. The SNSF was only able to approve 30 percent of proposals, compared to 36 percent in 2024. Many outstanding projects did not receive funding.

Meanwhile, the SNSF has limited both the number of proposals per person and the requested funding amount per proposal. The aim is to stabilise success rates and maintain the breadth of outstanding research that it funds.

Funding schemes adapted

In the coming years, the gap between demand and available funds will continue to widen. This is because the federal government has cut the SNSF's budget by five percent as part of relief package 27. From 2027 to 2029, the SNSF will receive a total of around 200 million Swiss francs less. Consequently, it decided in 2025 to make changes to its research funding. It is pausing, reducing or discontinuing several funding schemes.

The Federal Council had originally intended to cut the SNSF's funding by ten percent. In March 2026, however, Parliament rejected a cost-cutting measure of this magnitude, given the importance of research. Nevertheless, the Federal Council is expected to plan an additional cut of at least one percent to the SNSF's budget for 2027.

6,000 projects and 24,000 researchers

The figures from 2025 also demonstrate the importance of SNSF-funded research. In total, more than 6,000 projects were under way at year's end. These involved around 24,000 researchers from higher education institutions and other research institutions, 42 percent of whom were women and 39 percent were under the age of 35. The share of female researchers leading a project rose to 35 percent.

Further information can be found in the Annual report 2025. Detailed key figures and information about all funded projects are available on the SNSF Data Portal.

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Selected insights into 2025

50 years of NRPs: Since 1975, more than 80 National Research Programmes (NRP) funded by the SNSF have contributed to solving current challenges. The results - whether related to artificial intelligence, antimicrobial resistance or Covid-19 - are relevant for policy and society.

Research Council and Co-directorship: In April 2025, the restructured Research Council began its duties under the leadership of Torsten Schwede. In parallel, Katrin Milzow and Thomas Werder Schläpfer took over as the new co-directors of the Administrative Offices in Bern.

Cooperation with Ukraine: A delegation from the Ukrainian research funding organisation visited the SNSF in May 2025. The two organisations had already launched a joint call in 2023. The 20 funded projects involve more than 80 researchers from Ukraine.Basic research: The SNSF allocates the majority of its budget to supporting basic research. Starting in autumn 2025, the SNSF has been communicating its fundamental importance for Switzerland in a series of articles and videos.

Transparency through data: Data on SNSF research funding has been available in digital form for 50 years. Detailed information on around 90,000 financed projects is publicly accessible to all interested parties. In 2025, the database was accessed several hundred thousand times.

Global South: At the end of 2025, the SNSF and the SDC launched the second phase of the SOR4D programme. It will run from 2026 to 2031 with a budget of 22 million francs. Researchers and practice-based partners from Switzerland and the Global South are taking part in this programme. Together, they are developing solutions for sustainable development and the reduction of poverty.

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The text of this press release and further information are available on the website of the Swiss National Science Foundation.