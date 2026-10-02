Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Following the cyberattack: limited resumption of VwbP operation

Vaduz (ots)

As a result of the cyberattack of 30 July 2026, the Register of Beneficial Owners of Legal Entities (VwbP) was no longer accessible to external users. From Monday, 5 October 2026, operation will resume in a limited form, now that the identified vulnerabilities have been remedied. Until further notice, access is possible only after personal identification of the user concerned and with a reduced range of technical functions.

Access is open to users who come in person to the Giessen Service Centre (DLG), Giessenstrasse 3, Vaduz, and identify themselves on site with a valid passport or identity card. Access makes use of the existing Alternative Registration Procedure for e-Government Services (AAV). There is no obligation to use this access procedure. Where statutory deadlines cannot be met due to the limited availability of the VwbP or because this limited access procedure is not used, those deadlines remain suspended.

With this step, the VwbP is being brought back into operation on a limited basis. Further information on the limited resumption and on the transition to normal operation will be made available by the Office of Justice at www.llv.li.

Data integrity has meanwhile also been confirmed. Comparison with the data backups shows that the VwbP's data was not modified by the cyberattack.

The investigations into the cyberattack are ongoing. No further information on the ongoing investigations can be provided at present. To date, there are no indications that the stolen data has been published.

Following the cyberattack on the VwbP, several state systems were temporarily taken offline as a precautionary measure and subjected to additional security checks. These checks have since been completed, and the systems concerned have been brought back into operation. For access to certain applications, login by eID is now required.

The Government is having the cyberattack examined externally and independently. The review comprises an examination of the incident itself as well as a review of selected IT systems and their organisational processes. The procurement procedure for this review mandate is under way, and the work is scheduled to begin immediately after the procurement procedure is complete. The Government will provide information on the results once the report is available, taking into account the protection of security-relevant information.