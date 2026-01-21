Fürstentum Liechtenstein

H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois von und zu Liechtenstein and Prime Minister Brigitte Haas at the WEF in Davos

The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos this week under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue". Leaders from around the world are gathering in the Graubünden spa town to address pressing issues and discuss shared priorities.

Focus on strengthening resilience

Exchange and cooperation are of particular importance against the backdrop of current global challenges. The gathering of numerous decision-makers from politics, business, civil society, and academia provides an opportunity to deepen dialogue and develop shared perspectives and solutions. At this year's WEF, participants are addressing how to strengthen the resilience of the economy and society in an era marked by increasing complexity, growing fragmentation, and exponential innovation pressure. A key focus of the discussions is the technological paradigm shift - including AI and quantum computing, biotechnology, and next-generation energy systems - which is reshaping the way we live and work while creating new drivers of growth.

Opportunity for numerous discussions

H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois von und zu Liechtenstein and Prime Minister Brigitte Haas also used the WEF as an opportunity for numerous meetings and discussions, to cultivate their international network, and to gain additional impulses from the multifaceted programme.

The opening of the WEF on 20 January 2026 provided an opportunity for informal exchanges with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and the attending Federal Councillors, King Philippe of Belgium, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, Swiss National Bank President Martin Schlegel, Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and others.

At the invitation of WEF Co-Chairs Larry Fink and André Hoffmann, H.S.H. the Hereditary Prince and the Prime Minister attended the traditional dinner for Heads of State, Heads of Government, and leading business figures on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.