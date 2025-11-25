Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Confirmation of AAA-Rating with stable outlook prediction for Liechtenstein

Vaduz (ots)

The international rating agency S&P Global Ratings has confirmed the AAA sovereign rating for Liechtenstein in its semiannual ratings update, accompanied by a stable outlook prediction. Liechtenstein is one of only 11 countries in the world that has received these top marks.

Prime Minister Brigitte Haas strongly welcomed this confirmation of the exceptional stability of Liechtenstein's economy. "Especially in today's globally challenging environment, marked by high uncertainty, such a rating cannot be seen as a given. It is a result of the successful work of the people and businesses in our country", the Prime Minister stated. The positive international rating shows the attractiveness of Liechtenstein as a safe and stable business location. The government also understands the rating as a mandate to continue to act in a proactive and forward-looking manner to maintain good framework conditions for the Liechtenstein economy.

In its report, the rating agency particularly emphasizes the healthy fiscal position of Liechtenstein and the extensive financial buffers. The membership in the European Economic Area, the customs and monetary union with Switzerland and the IMF membership are all seen as beneficial for Liechtenstein. Due to ongoing work of the Government in connection with the recent accession to the IMF, macroeconomic statistics on Liechtenstein will improve in the future, as S&P Global notes positively in its report.

Despite ongoing global uncertainty and dampened demand by important trading partners weighing on investments and exports, the rating agency expects that the open and innovative economy will rapidly adapt to these challenges. Liechtenstein has proven similar flexibility in the past. Accordingly, S&P Global expects the economy to shrink moderately in the current year but predicts a recovery for next year along with average growth rates of 1.7% for the upcoming years 2026-2028.

According to S&P Global, high political efficiency and the prudent regulatory framework protect the country's credit worthiness from global economic and financial uncertainty. The government will continue its policy of proactively adopting international standards and promoting cross-border cooperation to continue to preserve and strengthen the stability and success of the Liechtenstein economy.

The rating report is available on the website of the Ministry of General Government Affairs and Finance.