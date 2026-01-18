Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Prime Minister Brigitte Haas welcomes IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to Liechtenstein

Vaduz (ots)

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director and Chair of the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), visited Liechtenstein on Sunday, January 18, 2026, on her way to next week's World Economic Forum (WEF) in nearby Davos.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Brigitte Haas warmly welcomed Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and her delegation to the Government building in Vaduz. The IMF's highest representative emphasized her delight at being able to visit Liechtenstein, the IMF's newest member country, in person. Liechtenstein's accession to the UN special agency in 2024 was a commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation within the international organization mandated to ensure global financial and monetary stability. Maintaining stability and the importance of functioning institutions were topics of the conversation between the Managing Director of the IMF and the Prime Minister. The conversation also focused on the IMF's current assessment of the economic situation in Europe and global trade policy.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was received by H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois von und zu Liechtenstein at Vaduz Castle.

