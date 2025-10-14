Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein signs amending protocol to revise international standard for automatic exchange of information in tax matters with the EU

Vaduz (ots)

In 2016, Liechtenstein introduced the automatic exchange of financial account information (AEOI) in accordance with the OECD's Common Reporting Standard (CRS) as part of its international cooperation in tax matters. Since then, financial markets as well as the services and products offered have continued to evolve. Taking into account past experience and the increasing digitalisation of financial markets, the OECD working group responsible, on behalf of the G20, revised the Common Reporting Standard (Addendum CRS). The revised recommendation on the international standard for the automatic exchange of information in tax matters was adopted by the OECD Council on 8 June 2023.

The automatic exchange of information with EU Member States is carried out on the basis of the Liechtenstein-EU AEOI Agreement. To implement the CRS revision, a corresponding amendment to the Liechtenstein-EU AEOI Agreement was negotiated with the European Commission.

Ambassador Pascal Schafhauser, Mission to the European Union, signed the amending protocol to the Liechtenstein-EU AEOI Agreement on 13 October 2025. The Protocol explicitly recognises the constructive, transparent and open cooperation between the contracting parties and Liechtenstein's high and reliable transposition rates with regard to EU legal acts. The legal framework put in place on transparency and the exchange of information in tax matters is also recognised positively. Liechtenstein and the EU Member States are long-standing and reliable partners in tax cooperation, including the exchange of tax information. In this context, the amending protocol recognises that Liechtenstein has implemented measures corresponding to those within the EU, in particular on the automatic exchange of financial account information in accordance with the Common Reporting Standard.

The effective implementation of international standards in tax cooperation is a central pillar of Liechtenstein's financial centre strategy. Not only the content of the implementation is crucial, but also its timing. Only a high degree of compliance with international standards can guarantee legal certainty for clients and financial centre stakeholders.

The amending protocol to the Liechtenstein-EU AEOI Agreement is planned to enter into force on 1 January 2026.