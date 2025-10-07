PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Government submits Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Exchange of GloBE Information (GIR MCAA) to Parliament for approval

Vaduz (ots)

At its meeting on 7 October 2025, the Government approved the report and motion to Parliament on the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Exchange of GloBE Information (GIR MCAA).

Liechtenstein introduced global minimum taxation for large enterprise groups in accordance with the OECD/G20 standard as of 1 January 2024. The OECD/G20 standard also provides for the automatic exchange of GloBE information between the countries and jurisdictions in which an enterprise group operates. The international agreements forming the legal basis for this exchange of information are the Mutual Administrative Assistance Convention (MAC), applicable in Liechtenstein since 1 January 2017, and the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Exchange of GloBE Information (GIR MCAA).

The GIR MCAA represents an administrative simplification for Liechtenstein enterprise groups, which will then only have to submit the GIR in Liechtenstein and not additionally in other countries. The first exchange of GloBE information under the GIR MCAA is scheduled for 2026 with regard to the 2024 reporting year.

The GIR MCAA will now be submitted to Parliament for approval. At the same time, the revision of the GloBE Act (see Report and Motion No. 40/2025) will create the legal basis for implementing the GIR MCAA domestically. The report and motion can be obtained from the Government Chancellery or at www.rk.llv.li (Reports and motions).

Contact:

Ministry of General Government Affairs and Finance
Eve Beck, Secretary General
T +423 236 74 37
Eve.Beck@regierung.li

