Enter Espoo

Nordics' leading dual-use deep-tech hub expands and unites the Helsinki Region's defence ecosystem

Espoo (ots)

The leading dual-use, deep-tech hub in the Nordics, Defence Tech Hub, where security meets innovation, is expanding the Helsinki Region's deep-tech companies and innovators in a single integrated ecosystem for collaboration, growth and technology development.

A strong defence technology cluster has emerged within Espoo's innovation ecosystem. Today, Defence Tech Hub brings together over 100 companies developing cutting-edge technologies for both civilian and defence applications. The hub is entering now its consolidating its operations into an ecosystem where most of the operators are in Otaniemi, Espoo.

Defence Tech Hub is a network of cutting-edge Finnish startups, corporates and research organisations. Pioneering deep-tech companies like ICEYE, the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite technology, and IQM, Europe's leading quantum computing company are part of the hub. It also connects top R&D players working in key strategic areas of defence, including VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, NATO DIANA accelerator and Defence Innovation Network Finland (DEFINE).

Companies within the Hub operate across sectors such as satellite and space technologies, quantum computing, sensors, software, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and drone technologies. The ecosystem includes pioneering companies ICEYE, Kuva Space, IQM, Vaisala, Varjo, Elfys, ReOrbit, Tespack, and Savox. NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) aims to develop cutting-edge technological solutions in collaboration with companies to address defence and security challenges. As part of the initiative, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is facilitating NATO DIANA accelerator and test centre in Otaniemi, Espoo, in partnership with DEFINE. The accelerator focuses on advanced communication technologies, providing companies with training and support for developing business opportunities within the defence sector.

Espoo is one of Europe's leading innovation communities, with strong growth. As the security environment is undergoing significant change, the need for innovation, security solutions, and dual-use technologies grow rapidly. Espoo brings together deep-tech, dual-use companies into a single ecosystem. Defence Tech Hub supports defence and security innovation and strengthens Finland's position as a leader in emerging technologies," says Kai Mykkänen, Mayor of Espoo.

Europe's security environment has changed permanently, and our security now depends increasingly on technological capability, innovation and the ability to cooperate across sectors. Artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, space, secure communications, autonomous systems and cyber resilience are becoming central to both defence and society. The Defence Tech Hub in Espoo, Otaniemi provides an excellent foundation for this work, combining world-class research, entrepreneurship and a strong culture of preparedness. Strengthening this dual-use, deep-tech ecosystem supports Finland's security, Europe's technological sovereignty and our shared competitiveness," says Jarno Limnéll, Chairperson of Espoo City Council, Member of Parliament and Adjunct Professor at three universities.

As the defence and security environment continues to evolve, lasting resilience requires constant innovation and the ability to renew. VTT's technological expertise and state-of-the-art research infrastructure help defence sector actors and companies develop new, smart and secure systems. Through the Defence Tech Hub, we can anticipate future needs, accelerate cooperation and strengthen security by applying emerging technologies," says Mikko Salomaa, Vice President, Defence, VTT.

Otaniemi, Espoo offers a unique environment for companies of all sizes, including access to security-classified facilities, cleanroom infrastructure, and advanced testing capabilities. Our premises are in the heart of Espoo's innovation community. We are excited to support the continued expansion of the Defence Tech Hub and provide facilities that meet the sector's evolving needs. With all services and facilities within walking distance, the Hub creates a highly connected environment where collaboration across the defence and security ecosystem becomes practical, efficient, and seamless, describes Technopolis CEO Niko Pulli.

The growth and international interest surrounding the Defence Tech Hub have exceeded our expectations. We are delighted that both existing and future member companies now can operate together at the heart of Finland's leading innovation district. Demand has been exceptionally strong, and this expansion allows us to serve the needs of the defence and security sector more effectively than ever before," says Jaana Tuomi, CEO of Enter Espoo.

About the City of Espoo

Espoo is the capital of children and youth, where economic stability enables high-quality services and sustainable growth. It is a city with five urban centres where everyday life is safe and nature is close by. Read more at: www.espoo.fi/en.

About Enter Espoo

Enter Espoo is a marketing company owned by the City of Espoo. Its mission is to attract companies, investments, and visitors to Espoo and to help organisations succeed within innovation communities. The company's services are designed to help actors in the innovation environment find partners, customers, and growth opportunities. Enter Espoo aims to increase jobs, tax revenue, and sustainable growth in Espoo, for its partners, and across Finland. Read more at: www.enterespoo.fi.

About Technopolis

Technopolis is the shared workspace expert. We provide efficient and flexible offices, and everything that goes with them. Our services range from workspace design to reception, meeting, restaurant, and cleaning solutions. We are obsessed with customer satisfaction. Our 13 campuses host 1,200 companies and more than 30,000 employees in four countries within Europe. Read more at: www.technopolisglobal.com.