SwissFinTechLadies

SwissFinTechLadies lunch in Lausanne

Bild-Infos

Download

SwissFinTechLadies lunch in Lausanne

SwissFinTechLadies is thrilled and grateful for the great reception of our first SwissFinTechLadies lunch in Lausanne. This has also been the official launch of the SwissFinTechLadies Chapter in SwissRomande. We are so happy for the engagement and insightful discussion about the Governance and Compliance Topic.

Presented by our advisory board member, Maximilian Roche. M. Maximilian made a strong case for startups to have a governance model, using Wirecard and Sam Bankman Fried as example cases. Governance is not just laws and ethics; it is the capacity to withstand the seduction and sometimes push by the community, journalists, and investors to the genius myth and make realistic assessments about oneself and the company.

It sounds simple: don’t lie, don’t steal, don’t cheat, but it requires surrounding yourself with common-sense people who are dear enough to speak the truth to you. Based on this great success, we are now planning for the next events in Lausanne. A huge thank you to Smaranda Jaun, our chapter leader in Lausanne/Geneva, and to Maximilian Roche for a great speech.

Investors club https://emotional-agility.dg1.com/vc4diversity/pages/memberships

Webseite https://swissfintechladies.ch/

Karen Wendt

President of SwissFinTechLadies