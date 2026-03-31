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Petrus Advisers

Petrus Discloses Significant Stake in Iveco Group N.V.

St. Helier & London (ots)

Petrus Legal Strategies (Jersey) Limited, Petrus Advisers Limited and funds advised by Petrus Advisers Limited (together, “Petrus”), which together hold between 3% and 5% of Iveco Group N.V. (“Iveco”) common shares, today issued the following statement regarding Tata Motors’s proposed all-cash voluntary tender offer for Iveco at Ꞓ14.10 per share:

“We are currently reviewing the terms of the proposal and may provide further comments in due course. We look forward to engaging in a constructive dialogue with Iveco, Tata Motors and all other relevant stakeholders.”

About Petrus Advisers and Petrus Legal Strategies

Petrus Advisers is an FCA regulated alternative investment management firm. Headquartered in London, it was founded in 2009. Petrus has a successful track record investing in European equities based on its proprietary analysis and entrepreneurial investment approach. Petrus takes a constructive approach actively working together with the management teams and boards of companies where we have a significant stake. Petrus Legal Strategies is a strategy within Petrus focused on investments with legal complexity.

Pressekontakt:

Media contact:

ir@petrusadvisers.com

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