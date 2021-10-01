Universitätsklinik Balgrist

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

PRESS RELEASE: Neuartige Operation zur Behandlung von Dropped Head Syndrom

Innovative surgery for the treatment of dropped head syndrome

***** ENGLISH VERSION BELOW *****

Neuartige Operation zur Behandlung von Dropped Head Syndrom

Zürich, 1. Oktober 2021 – Mittels einer neuartigen chirurgischen Technik konnte eine Patientin mit Dropped Head Syndrom erfolgreich ohne Versteifung behandelt werden. Die Operationsmethode wurde am Universitären Wirbelsäulenzentrum Zürich entwickelt.

Dropped Head Syndrom (DHS), der «fallende Kopf», ist ein seltenes Leiden, das eine breite Differentialdiagnostik erfordert. Das DHS hat erhebliche Auswirkungen auf die Gesundheit und Lebensqualität der Betroffenen. Die Kopfhaltemuskulatur ist derart geschwächt, dass die Patientinnen und Patienten den Kopf nicht aufrecht halten können. Bisher war eine grosse Versteifungsoperation im Bereich der Hals- und Brustwirbelsäule die einzig mögliche Behandlung des DHS.

Prof. Mazda Farshad, Chefarzt und Direktor des Universitären Wirbelsäulenzentrums Zürich der Universitätsklinik Balgrist, und sein Team haben eine neuartige chirurgische Technik entwickelt, die erstmals eine erfolgreiche Behandlung des DHS ohne Versteifung ermöglichte. Mit der «Occipitopexy» genannten Methode wird der Kopf mit Ligamenten und Bändern an die Wirbelsäule befestigt. Der 68-jährigen Patientin geht es heute, eineinhalb Jahre nach der Operation, immer noch viel besser, sie lebt nahezu beschwerdefrei. Damit ist eine weniger einschneidende und vielversprechende Behandlung entstanden, die das Leiden der Patientinnen und Patienten lindert, ohne dass die Lebensqualität durch eine Versteifung beeinträchtigt ist.

***** ENGLISH VERSION *****

New surgical solution for the treatment of Dropped head syndrome

Zurich, 1 October 2021 – Thanks to a cutting-edge new surgical technique, a patient with Dropped head syndrome was successfully treated without the necessity of metallic implants and fusion. The surgical technique was developed at the University Spine Center Zurich.

Dropped head syndrome (DHS), also known as floppy head syndrome, is a rare condition with a broad differential diagnosis. DHS has a considerable impact on the health and quality of life of affected individuals. The neck extensors are weakened to such an extent that patients are unable to hold the head erect. Until now, extensive fixation and fusion of the cervical and thoracic spine has been the only possible treatment for DHS.

Prof. Mazda Farshad, Surgeon in Chief and Director of the University Spine Center Zurich at Balgrist University Hospital, and his team have now developed a new surgical technique making it possible to treat DHS for the first time successfully without fusion. This technique, known as «occipitopexy», supports the head by using ligaments attached to the spine. Today, eighteen months after surgery, the patient, a 68-year-old female, is not only still able to support and maintain a normal head position, but also perform head movement functionality. This represents a less radical and very promising treatment to relieve the patients’ suffering without restricting their quality of life by spinal fusion.

