Synpulse appoints Marcel Loetscher as Senior Partner and Joel Smith as Partner, strengthening global leadership in Commercial Insurance and Reinsurance

Synpulse, a leading financial service consultancy announces the promotion of Marcel Loetscher to Senior Partner and Joel Smith to Partner within its Commercial Insurance, Reinsurance, ILS and Delegated Authority (CRID) practice. These appointments come at a time where insurers and reinsurers are reassessing their operating models due to mounting cost pressure and the demand for efficiency grows. At the same time, rapid advances in technology - especially agentic AI - are creating new opportunities to transform underwriting, claims, and finance.

Marcel Loetscher promoted to Senior Partner

Marcel Loetscher has been with Synpulse for almost 16 years and is based in New York. He played a key role in launching Synpulse's U.S. operation by opening its New York office in 2012, and now leads the firm's activities across North America. Marcel also heads Synpulse's global commercial insurance and reinsurance practice, steering strategy and delivery across the U.S., Canada and global markets.

Marcel helps clients navigate an increasingly complex risk landscape shaped by climate volatility, wildfires and social inflation. He uses agentic AI to create practical and measurable impact so clients can modernize their operations and move from reacting to disruption to guiding it.

Marcel commented: "I am honored to step into this role alongside an exceptional team at a pivotal moment for our clients. Together we will harness agentic AI and deep industry expertise to build stronger, future-ready insurance and reinsurance operations."

Joel Smith promoted to Partner

Joel Smith, based in Zurich, has been appointed partner after nearly ten years at Synpulse. Over the course of his career, he has supported major reinsurers and ILS fund managers through significant operational and technology transformations and has played an important role in shaping CRID's global capabilities.

Across the market, companies are reassessing their operating models for strategic, market cycle, and technology driven reasons. This is increasing the focus on efficiency, productivity, and new ways to deliver sustained value to cedents and investors. At the same time, recent advances in Generative AI are creating entirely new possibilities for how core processes can be executed. For the industry, this represents one of the most exciting shifts in decades. Commenting on his appointment, Joel said: "I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity. This is a fascinating time to be working within the space of reinsurance and transformation, with technology and evolving operating models creating entirely new possibilities for our clients. I look forward to continuing to build capabilities with our teams, supporting our clients as they make their operations fit-for-future, and contributing to Synpulse's growth story in this anniversary year."

Konrad Niggli, CEO and Managing Partner of Synpulse, comments: "These promotions reflect the strength of our people and the ambition that defines Synpulse. Marcel and Joel have shown exceptional leadership in helping our clients navigate an industry undergoing profound change, while advancing the capabilities and culture that set Synpulse apart. Their appointments reinforce our commitment to combining deep industry expertise with the potential of agentic AI to help commercial insurers and reinsurers to build the future with confidence."

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

