Synpulse names Andrew Hardie and Richard Archer as Partners to drive UK Financial Services Transformation

Synpulse, a leading consultancy for the financial industry, today announces the appointment of Andrew Hardie and Richard Archer as Partners, reinforcing its commitment to the United Kingdom financial services market.

Since establishing its UK office in 2016, Synpulse UK has expanded to a 40-strong team of specialists, reflecting the rising demand for focused digital transformation in the British banking and insurance markets. The appointment of two new Partners for the UK marks a significant milestone for the firm, further strengthening its industry focus. Andrew Hardie joins as Partner for Banking, while Richard Archer takes on the role of Partner for Insurance.

Andrew Hardie brings with him 25 years of experience in the Wealth and Asset Management sector, joining Synpulse from a top-tier strategy firm. He has led major transformation programs across the UK, Europe, Asia, and North America, with a focus on digital client engagement and operating model design. He also possesses deep expertise in the deployment of new banking technology and core banking platforms.

“I am extremely excited to join Synpulse - a firm renowned for delivering tangible outcomes for clients rather than just theoretical ideas. I believe that’s exactly where the consulting market is heading, and where the biggest opportunities for growth lie. London plays a central role in global financial services, and I am looking forward to contributing to Synpulse’s UK banking practice,” said Andrew Hardie.

Richard Archer is a seasoned technology consulting leader with 25 years of experience in specialty and commercial (Re)insurance. After leading the growth of a Specialty focused Insurtech as Chief Strategy Officer, he is returning to consulting – having previously been a leader at one of the Big Four consulting firms, where he co‑founded the FS technology consulting practice for the UK and subsequently leading Commercial / specialty insurance engagements. With a focus on modernising complex (Re)insurer technology estates through digitisation, intelligent automation and embedding AI at scale, he has built a track record in designing and delivering mission‑critical, multi‑country transformation programs.

“I believe Synpulse’s niche expertise and deep business insight set it apart from larger consultancies - notably in specialty lines where domain depth matters. I’m excited to join the team and look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to shape the future of the UK insurance industry,“ said Richard Archer.

Konrad Niggli, Managing Partner and CEO of Synpulse, adds: “I am excited to welcome both Andrew and Richard to Synpulse. Andrew convinced us with his balanced strategic thinking while not losing sight of hands-on execution. His collaborative leadership style will be instrumental in driving sustainable growth for our UK banking practice. Richard brings a rare blend of strategy, engineering‑minded problem solving, and large‑scale delivery. His track record in specialty insurance and AI will help our clients accelerate tangible outcomes while bringing their people along the journey. They both have extensive experience in shaping and leading successful and innovative projects in their respective industries. I am looking forward to seeing them thrive and taking Synpulse UK to the next level”.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

Further information www.synpulse.com.