Infomaniak

Shareholders give the green light: Infomaniak goes public, paving the way to accelerate growth in sovereign cloud

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Zürich (ots)

This press release, and the information it contains, is not for publication and may not be distributed in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where its distribution or publication would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures, and does not constitute an offer to sell securities in those countries.

The annual general meeting of Perrot Duval Holding SA was held today in Geneva. Shareholders approved all resolutions relating to the reverse takeover (RTO) with Infomaniak Group SA. The transaction enables a stock market listing through the takeover of an already listed company. Completion is expected on 25 September 2026, when the listed company becomes Infomaniak SA. The first day of trading under the ticker symbol INFO is expected on or around 1 October 2026, subject to final completion conditions and the technical steps involved.

Why go public

Three reasons drive this step: access to capital markets to fund what comes next (new data centres, artificial intelligence, hiring and R&D), the transparency of a listed company, which strengthens the confidence of institutional clients, and the ability to retain and attract sought-after specialists.

What the meeting decided

The decisions adopted pave the way for Infomaniak's listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Perrot Duval's shareholders approved, in particular:

the sale of the industrial operations (FÜLL PROCESS SA) to their management: freed of all business activity and with no employees, Perrot Duval enables a simplified listing and brings around CHF 6 million in cash, before becoming Infomaniak SA

the exchange of all shares of Infomaniak Group SA for new shares issued by Perrot Duval, with no capital raise

articles of association that commit the company to pursuing a positive social and environmental impact and to taking into account its employees, its clients, communities and the environment in its decisions

an employee share ownership plan that reserves company shares for staff, to retain teams and attract talent in a market where specialists are in high demand

Increase in free float

The number of listed shares will rise from 119'632 today to 4'670'103. The founder will retain at least 80% of his shares for the twelve months following the listing, a lock-up that aligns his interests with those of new shareholders. Depending on market conditions, he intends to sell up to 20% during this period, contributing to the free float and the potential liquidity of the stock.

Same team, a stronger board

The meeting also elected the new board of directors of the listed company, the future Infomaniak SA, and approved the capital and corporate law measures needed to implement the transaction. Frank Guemara, a Swiss certified public accountant with experience in consulting, auditing and banking, becomes its chairman. Patricia Solioz Mathys, former CEO of Transports publics de la région lausannoise after fourteen years at Services Industriels de Genève, becomes its vice-chair. Paul Such, founder of SCRT and CEO of Swiss Post Cybersecurity, chairs the risk and audit committee. Boris Siegenthaler, founder of Infomaniak, sits on the board as an executive member. Nicolas Eichenberger, who has chaired Perrot Duval since 2008, brings eighteen years of experience leading a listed company. The board thus brings together finance and compliance, cybersecurity, public infrastructure and stock market practice. Management of the company remains in the hands of its executive team, and Infomaniak's leadership team continues to head the business.

"I am delighted that Perrot Duval's shareholders are joining Infomaniak's journey. For its part, the board of directors brings together strong and complementary expertise for this new chapter."

Frank Guemara, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Independence and digital sovereignty, drivers of growth

The Fondation Infomaniak, recognised as a public-interest foundation, supports training in responsible digital use, digital autonomy and sustainable digital technology. It will remain the reference shareholder with the majority of voting rights, through unlisted A shares: this independence underpins the trust of Infomaniak's clients and drives its growth. Only ordinary B shares will be traded on the stock exchange, under the symbol INFO (ISIN CH0252620700).

Trading in Perrot Duval Holding SA shares will be suspended on 28, 29 and 30 September 2026, a standard procedure that allows the securities operations to be implemented before trading resumes under the symbol INFO.

"Our clients can count on the same teams, the same services and the same standards. Listing simply gives us the means to move faster and invest more for them."

Marc Oehler, CEO of Infomaniak

"This step does not change what Infomaniak has been since 1994: the same mission, the same values and the same independence. What it opens up is the chance for everyone to become a co-owner and to share in the value we create for and with our clients."

Boris Siegenthaler, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Infomaniak

Read the prospectus

The prospectus was published by Perrot Duval Holding SA, the issuer. It is available at perrotduval.com/prospectus/ and no investment decision should be made other than on this basis. Infomaniak's public documents are gathered at infomaniak.com/gtl/investors, where anyone can sign up for our financial news: every milestone reached will be communicated to subscribers at the same time as to the market as a whole.

About Infomaniak

Infomaniak develops and operates a complete suite of sovereign digital services: cloud computing, online collaboration, artificial intelligence, streaming, and event and marketing solutions. Infomaniak's infrastructure runs on renewable energy and is designed for maximum energy efficiency. A significant share of the electricity consumed is recovered as heat and fed back into the district heating network, warming thousands of homes. This approach significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the cloud and anchors the infrastructure in a long-term sustainable approach, both environmentally and economically.

See: www.infomaniak.com

About Perrot Duval Holding SA

Perrot Duval Holding SA is a Swiss holding company founded in 1896 and listed on the stock exchange since 1905, today on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Its general meeting approved, on 24 September 2026, the sale of its industrial operations and the reverse merger with Infomaniak Group SA. Upon completion of the transaction, the company will be renamed Infomaniak SA.

See: www.perrotduval.com

Disclaimer

Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where doing so would be unlawful, and does not constitute an offer to sell securities in those countries.

This publication constitutes advertising within the meaning of Article 68 of the Financial Services Act (FinSA).

The prospectus has been prepared in accordance with Swiss law and approved by the review body of SIX Exchange Regulation AG on 2 September 2026. It has not been submitted for approval to any supervisory authority in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom, in particular not to the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in France. The intended admission to trading relates exclusively to the SIX Swiss Exchange.

This publication does not constitute either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Perrot Duval Holding SA, and does not constitute a prospectus or similar notice within the meaning of Articles 35 et seq. or 69 of the Financial Services Act (FinSA). The listing of the shares is carried out solely by means of, and on the basis of, the published prospectus. Any investment decision relating to the securities of Perrot Duval Holding SA should be made solely on the basis of the prospectus. The prospectus was published on 2 September 2026 by Perrot Duval Holding SA and is available free of charge on its website.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, for example statements containing terms such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might well", "will" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause a substantial difference between the actual results, financial position, development or performance of Perrot Duval Holding SA or Infomaniak Group SA and those assumed explicitly or implicitly in these statements. Given these uncertainties, readers should not rely on the forward-looking statements. Perrot Duval Holding SA assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

This communication is distributed only to, and is directed only at, (i) persons located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons with professional experience in investment matters falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") with respect to the securities referred to therein (the "Shares") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or, in the United Kingdom ("UK"), of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Any offer of the Shares to persons located in the EEA or the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation (as applicable), as implemented in the EEA member states or the UK, from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Shares.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as that term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Neither Perrot Duval Holding SA nor Infomaniak Group SA intends to register any part of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is not intended to be distributed in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where doing so would be unlawful, and does not constitute an offer to sell securities in those countries. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction where doing so would be unlawful.