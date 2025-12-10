Manor AG

A new chapter in fashion is beginning in French-speaking Switzerland: the Manor flagship store in Geneva is modernizing its fashion spaces and focusing on an inspiring shopping experience.

Geneva

Manor is setting a new milestone in its nationwide modernization campaign with its flagship store in Geneva. The completely renovated fashion areas give the department store a new elegance and make it one of the most inspiring fashion destinations in Switzerland. Customers will discover a refined environment, an expanded range with more than 40 new international brands, and a shopping experience that harmoniously combines fashion, lifestyle, and service.

As part of its modernization initiative, Manor has renovated approximately 10,000 m² of floor space in the women's, men's, shoes, accessories, and lingerie departments of its Geneva department store during a 10-month transformation phase. Spread over two floors, a diverse selection of more than 40 new international brands has been added, unveiled in a carefully designed environment. This complete reorientation gives the Geneva flagship store a new lease of life and reinforces its role as the region's go-to destination for style.

Open spaces, carefully designed themed areas, and subtly integrated visual accents create a warm atmosphere conducive to discovery and inspiration. The new layout invites visitors to explore the latest trends, mix and match clothing, and discover different styles - an environment where fashion becomes intuitive and enjoyable to experience.

Diverse, elegant, contemporary: a renewed brand portfolio

Manor has significantly expanded its fashion offering in its Geneva department store and now offers around 40 additional international brands in addition to its well-established and attractive own brands. The result is a wider and more contemporary selection, combining international designer brands, modern casual brands, and contemporary fashion for both women and men.

For women, brands such as Iro, Moose Knuckles, Pablo, Drykorn, Allsaints, Hod Paris, Suncoo Paris, From Future, Closed, Lois, Paige, Majestic Filatures Paris, Pyrenex, Boss, Momoni, Peuterey, Inès de la Fressange, and Raffaello Rossi have been added to the range.

New brands for men include Sandro, Moose Knuckles, Tiger of Sweden, PS Paul Smith, IKKS, Closed, Drykorn, Allsaints, From Future, Studio Seidensticker, G-Lab, Schott NYC, Pyrenex, Majestic Filatures Paris, Peuterey, Fursac, Hackett London, Bonheur, Figaret, and Scaglione.

This selection reflects regional trends and needs and underscores the desire to offer high-level fashion expertise.

In short: the new fashion spaces at the Manor Geneva flagship store

Approximately 10,000 m² of completely renovated space dedicated to fashion - one of the most modern fashion areas in Switzerland

of completely renovated space dedicated to fashion - one of the most modern fashion areas in Switzerland More than 40 new international brands - including Sandro, Iro, Moose Knuckles, PS Paul Smith, Momoni, Allsaints, Closed, Drykorn, and From Future

- including Sandro, Iro, Moose Knuckles, PS Paul Smith, Momoni, Allsaints, Closed, Drykorn, and From Future A wider and more contemporary fashion offering for women and men - from designer brands to contemporary brands - with advice and service

for women and men - from designer brands to contemporary brands - with advice and service Open and inspiring spaces with carefully selected themes to facilitate combinations and discoveries

with carefully selected themes to facilitate combinations and discoveries A flagship store with a new look: a style reference for the region and part of Manor's nationwide modernization

Manor is modernizing its fashion spaces in 12 department stores

The presentation of the new fashion range follows Manor's unique 360-degree concept, which integrates all aspects of the shopping experience: from window displays and store design to digital imagery, communication on manor.ch, the app, and social media.

The company's new fashion concept was first implemented in 2024 in the Manor department stores in Basel and Lausanne. In 2025, Lugano, Vevey, and now Geneva joined the concept. Over the next two years, the department stores in Chavannes, Emmen, Fribourg, Winterthur, Aarau, Monthey, Zurich Letzipark, and the flagship store in Zurich in 2028 will follow. Manor is thus renovating more than 20,000 square meters of floor space and investing around 50 million Swiss francs in the fashion sector alone in order to improve the customer experience.

Other department stores are also undergoing selective renovations, focusing on the attractiveness of the product range, the brand portfolio, the look and feel, and the modern presentation of the product range, always in line with local characteristics and customer needs.

About Manor

As Switzerland's largest department store group, Manor aims to attract customers with an omnichannel, 360-degree experience, both in its physical stores and online at manor.ch and via the Manor app. The Manor group has 56 Manor department stores, 23 Manor Food supermarkets, and 23 Manora restaurants. The company is present in all regions of the country and employs around 6,800 people.

At Manor Food, around 700 local producers already supply seasonal products to Manor Food supermarkets as part of Manor's "Local" sustainability program. Manor is proud to offer a range of over 5,000 local products that support local farmers and businesses and promote local culture. The dishes served in Manora restaurants are also prepared using fresh ingredients of the highest quality and certified local products sourced from within a maximum radius of 30 kilometers.

