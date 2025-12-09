Venture University

Venture University Launches VU Switzerland to Train the Next Generation of Swiss VC, PE & Angel Investors

Geneva (ots)

Remote Investor Accelerator gives Swiss-based professionals a direct seat at the global venture capital table – without leaving Switzerland.

San Francisco–based Venture University (VU) today announced the launch of VU Switzerland, a new hub that will bring its world-leading Investor Accelerator for Venture Capital (VC), Private Equity (PE), and Angel Investing to the Swiss market, including VU’s education and investment apprenticeship programs. The initiative will be led by Bruno Villetelle, Partner at VU Venture Partners and Head of VU Switzerland, in collaboration with Andy and Remy Goldstein, Partners of VU Europe.

By establishing VU Switzerland, Venture University deepens its commitment to the Swiss innovation ecosystem, developing investor talent locally while connecting Switzerland to global deal flow. “As a founder with exits, a backer, and a C-level executive in Fortune 500 companies, I’ve sat on almost every side of the investment table, and still chose to go through Venture University’s Investor Accelerator myself. That experience gave me the structure, network, and track record to fully step into the VC ecosystem,” said Bruno Villetelle, Partner and Head of VU Switzerland. “Switzerland hosts some of the world’s most innovative founders and research institutions, yet many local investors lack structured, hands-on training in venture capital, private equity, and angel investing. VU Switzerland brings Silicon Valley–tested knowledge and skills directly to Switzerland, helping develop the next generation of high-performing VC and PE investors.”

“Many people deploying capital in venture capital, private equity, and angel deals have never gone through a structured, hands-on end to end investment process focused on this type of investing,” said Andy Goldstein, Partner of Venture University Europe & VU Venture Partners. “With VU Europe and now VU Switzerland, we’re changing that by giving investors a rigorous, practice-based way to learn the craft, invest alongside us, and connect Switzerland’s deep-tech hubs like ETH Zurich and EPFL to global deal flow and greater visibility for Swiss and European founders. At Venture University, you don’t just learn theory, you join an investment committee, evaluate live deals, and build a real track record alongside other investors. You become a Venture Partner, our fund provides the investment capital, and you are always invited to co-invest.”

Launched in 2018, Venture University is a global Investor Accelerator across venture capital, private equity, and angel investing. Its global venture capital fund, VU Venture Partners, has made 100+ investments across the US, Europe, and Asia, including 10+ unicorns, and the Investor Accelerator is designed for individuals entering the VC/PE industry at the Analyst to Partner level, as well as emerging fund managers, family offices, angel investors, and funds-of-funds.

Participants who gain a seat in this competitive program join the investment team of VU Venture Partners for 3–12 months, combining a rigorous academic curriculum with high-quality, hands-on investment experience. Working in sector-focused investment teams, they source and evaluate opportunities alongside VU’s partners, help make multiple investments, build a track record with real attribution, and receive a profit-sharing agreement that allows cohort members to participate in the upside of their cohort’s investments. Participants learn venture by doing it, not by watching it.

VU Switzerland offers a global venture capital apprenticeship that can be completed from Switzerland. Swiss-based cohort members will participate in the same way as other participants worldwide, joining VU’s Venture Capital & Private Equity Investor Accelerator remotely from Switzerland. They will work on live deal flow across global markets, join and present at weekly Partner Meetings and Investment Committees virtually, and build a real investment track record while remaining physically based in Switzerland.

J. Skyler Fernandes, Founder & General Partner of Venture University and VU Venture Partners, shared: “By creating VU Switzerland as part of our broader European platform, we are tapping into an innovation and deep-tech nation. Our goal is to match Switzerland’s pipeline of globally relevant startups with an equally strong pipeline of well-trained investors and well-connected LPs in Switzerland who can participate virtually in VU’s Investor Accelerator, and/or visit us in person at one of our global offices in Germany, Bulgaria, the United States, Hong Kong, Brazil, and beyond.”

In short, VU Switzerland’s mission is to help Swiss-based investors participate in global innovation and build strong performance in the VC, PE and Angel investment asset classes, while shining an even brighter spotlight on Swiss and European founders by deploying “smart capital”.

Starting in 2026, VU will welcome Swiss cohort members, via reserved seats, each quarter, with applications now open at https://www.venture-university.eu.

About Venture University

Venture University (VU) is a global Investor Accelerator and venture capital fund platform that combines professional education with real-world investing experience. Through its Investor Accelerator and VU Venture Partners funds, VU provides professionals, emerging fund managers, family offices, and angel investors with access to live deal flow, structured training, and profit sharing on the investments they help make.