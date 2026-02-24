Handicap International

Hilfsorganisationen fechten drohende Ausweisung vor Israels Oberstem Gericht an

Ein grosser Teil der humanitären Hilfe, von der die Zivilbevölkerung in den besetzten palästinensischen Gebieten abhängig ist, steht vor dem Aus.

37 internationale Hilfsorganisationen wurden von den israelischen Behörden aufgefordert, ihre Tätigkeit in den besetzten palästinensischen Gebieten bis Ende Februar einzustellen - als Folge geänderter israelischer Registrierungsvorschriften. Angesichts der drohenden Ausweisung haben 19 führende humanitäre Organisationen den beispiellosen Schritt unternommen, gemeinsam eine Petition beim Obersten Gericht Israels einzureichen. Damit wollen sie erreichen, dass die Ausweisungen ausgesetzt werden, bevor der Zivilbevölkerung, die auf ihre Hilfe angewiesen ist, irreparabler Schaden entsteht.

Am 30. Dezember 2025 wurden die betroffenen Organisationen offiziell darüber informiert, dass ihre israelischen Registrierungen am darauffolgenden Tag auslaufen würden und sie 60 Tage Zeit hätten, ihre Aktivitäten im Gazastreifen, im Westjordanland sowie in Ostjerusalem einzustellen. Im Mitteilungsschreiben hiess es, die Entscheidung könne nur dann aufgehoben werden, wenn die Organisationen das vollständige Registrierungsverfahren durchlaufen, was weder rechtlich noch ethisch möglich ist.

Die Durchsetzung der Ausweisung könnte bereits am 28. Februar 2026 beginnen. Die Folgen wären unmittelbar spürbar und beträfen nicht nur die einzelnen Organisationen, sondern das gesamte humanitäre System. Die Familien im Gazastreifen sind weiterhin auf externe Hilfe angewiesen, denn die Einreise von Hilfsgütern ist nach wie vor stark eingeschränkt, und die Angriffe auf dicht besiedelte Gebiete dauern an. Im Westjordanland, einschliesslich Ostjerusalem, treiben militärische Übergriffe, Zerstörungen, Vertreibungen, der Siedlungsausbau und die Gewalt durch Siedler:innen den humanitären Bedarf weiter in die Höhe.

Die Registrierung durch die Palästinensische Autonomiebehörde bildet die rechtliche Grundlage für die Arbeit internationaler NGOs in den palästinensischen Gebieten. Gemäss der Vierten Genfer Konvention ist eine Besatzungsmacht verpflichtet, die Hilfe für die Zivilbevölkerung unter ihrer Kontrolle zu erleichtern. Werden diese Hilfsleistungen von weitreichenden administrativen Forderungen abhängig gemacht - darunter die Übermittlung umfassender Personallisten - und gleichzeitig vage sowie politisch motivierte Verweigerungsgründe ins Feld geführt, drohen lebensrettende Leistungen wegzufallen und die Schutzpflicht gegenüber der Zivilbevölkerung unter Besatzung ausgehöhlt zu werden.

Die Forderung nach der Herausgabe personenbezogener Daten birgt akute Sicherheits- und Rechtsrisiken: Sie setzt nationale Mitarbeitende potenziellen Vergeltungsmassnahmen aus und untergräbt bestehende Datenschutz- und Vertraulichkeitsstandards. Insbesondere für europäische Organisationen würde die Einhaltung dieser Anforderungen zudem ernsthafte rechtliche und vertragliche Konsequenzen nach sich ziehen. Darüber hinaus schafft ein solches Vorgehen einen Präzedenzfall, der prinzipientreues humanitäres Engagement in politisch aufgeladenen Kontexten künftig erheblich erschweren könnte.

Internationale NGOs haben praktische Alternativen vorgeschlagen. Dazu gehören ein unabhängiges Sanktionsscreening sowie von Geldgebern geprüfte Überprüfungssysteme, die sowohl Regelkonformität als auch den Schutz der Mitarbeitenden gewährleisten, ohne dass personenbezogene Daten offengelegt werden müssen. Eine substanzielle Antwort darauf steht bislang aus. Inzwischen hat die Vollstreckung in der Praxis bereits begonnen. So werden Lieferungen blockiert und ausländischen Mitarbeitenden werden Visa und Zugang verweigert.

Gemeinsam mit UN-Organisationen und palästinensischen Partnern unterstützen oder gewährleisten internationale NGOs mehr als die Hälfte der Nahrungsmittelhilfe im Gazastreifen, 60 Prozent des Betriebs der Feldhospitäler, fast drei Viertel aller Aktivitäten im Bereich Unterkunft und Grundgüter, die gesamte stationäre Behandlung von Kindern mit schwerer akuter Unterernährung sowie 30 Prozent der Notfallbildungsangebote. Zudem finanzieren sie mehr als die Hälfte der Minenräumung.

Mit der eingereichten Petition wird dringender einstweiliger Rechtsschutz beantragt: Die Organisationen verlangen, dass der Ablauf der Registrierungen ausgesetzt und die weitere Vollstreckung bis zu einer gerichtlichen Überprüfung gestoppt wird. Sie machen geltend, dass diese behördlichen Auflagen darauf abzielen, etablierte humanitäre Einsätze in einer Weise einzuschränken, die mit den Verpflichtungen einer Besatzungsmacht nach internationalem humanitärem Recht unvereinbar ist.

Die Regierungen sind dringend gefordert zu handeln, um die Umsetzung dieser Verfügungen zu verhindern und sicherzustellen, dass humanitäre Hilfe prinzipientreu, unabhängig und ungehindert bleibt. Wenn diese Verfügungen in Kraft treten, kommt die Hilfe nicht deshalb zum Erliegen, weil der Bedarf gesunken wäre, sondern weil sie als optional definiert, an Bedingungen geknüpft oder politisiert wurde. In einem Moment, in dem die Zivilbevölkerung zum Überleben auf Hilfe angewiesen ist, hätte dies unmittelbare und unumkehrbare Folgen für die betroffenen Menschen.

Die Petition einreichenden und unterstützenden Organisationen :

1. All We Can

2. ActionAid Australia

3. Alianza Por La Solidaridad

4. Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA)

5. Bystanders No More

6. CADUS e.V.

7. Choose Love

8. Christian Aid

9. Churches for Middle East Peace

10. DanChurchAid

11. Danish Refugee Council

12. Diakonia, Sweden

13. Humanity & Inclusion - Handicap International

14. medico international

15. Middle East Children's Alliance

16. Movimiento por la Paz, Desarme y Libertad - MPDL

17. Muslim Aid

18. Nonviolent Peaceforce

19. Norwegian Church Aid

20. Norwegian Refugee Council

21. Oxfam

22. Pax Christi International

23. Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)

24. Pro Peace

25. Refugees International

26. Start Network

27. Tearfund

28. Terre des hommes Italy

29. Terre des hommes Lausanne (Tdh)

30. United Against Inhumanity

31. Weltfriedensdienst e.V. (WFD ; World Peace Service)

Hinweise für Redakteure (auf Englisch) :

Executive Summary - Joint Petition against the Inter-Ministerial Team :

1. Introduction

This Petition is filed by 17 leading international humanitarian aid organizations (INGOs) and the Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA) which form the critical infrastructure for providing medical services, food, and water to the civilian population in the West Bank and Gaza. The Petitioners challenge the Respondents' December 2025 decision, which orders the "termination of their activities" due to their refusal to provide personal contact details (Nominal Lists) of thousands of local employees. The Petition presents an unprecedented "legal deadlock" in which the demands of the Israeli administration directly contradict international privacy laws and the fundamental principles of humanitarian neutrality.

2. Urgent Request for an Interim Injunction

The Petitioners seek an interim Injunction to preserve the status quo and prevent the expiration of their registration, the deportation of foreign staff and cessation of all activities until a final ruling is reached. It is argued that the "Balance of Convenience" clearly favors the Petitioners: while the Respondents will suffer no harm by maintaining the current situation, the cessation of the organizations' activities will lead to a humanitarian collapse and irreparable harm to the right to life and health of hundreds of thousands of individuals in need.

3. Legal Arguments

A. Breach of the Inter-Ministerial Team's Basic Obligations as an Administrative Authority

The Respondents' conduct is tainted by administrative laches (undue delay) and a lack of good faith. The Respondents delayed their response to registration requests for many months while creating a false representation that the applications were under review. These draconian requirements were imposed without granting a Right to be Heard and without meaningful dialogue, violating the heightened duty of fairness applicable to the authority.

B. The Requirement for Employees' Personal Details (Nominal Lists)

B.1 GDPR Regulation and the "Adequacy" Issue : The Petitioners, who are bound by European law, demonstrate that transferring employee data from the Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt) to Israeli security authorities constitutes a criminal and administrative offense. Since the European Union's "Adequacy" decision regarding Israel does not apply to the territories, the organizations are exposed to heavy fines and tort claims. The Petition relies on the Schrems II precedent of the Court of Justice of the European Union, which prohibits data transfer to jurisdictions lacking independent judicial oversight over security agencies.

B.2 The Demand for Employee Details and Violation of International Law : The requirement to provide personal phone numbers and contact details of the entire staff violates the principle of "Data Minimization" and endangers the personal safety of the employees. Turning humanitarian organizations into an information-gathering arm for a party to the conflict stands in total contradiction to the principle of neutrality.

C. The Decision for a Sweeping Cessation of Activity is Void Due to Illegality

C.1 Decision Lacking Authority (Ultra Vires) : The Team's government mandate is limited to technical registration and visas. Assuming the authority to order the termination of an international organization's activities is an extreme deviation from authority without an explicit legal source.

C.2 Deviation from Israel's Sovereignty (Oslo Accords) : Pursuant to the Civil Annex of the Oslo Accords, the authority to register and manage NGOs operating in Palestinian Authority territories was transferred to the Palestinians. Israel lacks the authority to order the closure of these entities.

D. Regulation Article 8.4 - Voidness due to Lack of Authority and Breach of International Law

The Petitioners challenge the article in the regulation that allows for the suspension of registration based on vague "security considerations" without a duty of specification or reasoning.

D.1 Applicability of Article 63 of the Fourth Geneva Convention : This article imposes an obligation on the Occupying Power to allow relief societies to continue their work. The Petition relies on expert legal opinions establishing that this provision fully applies to International NGOs (INGOs) performing essential humanitarian functions.

E. Extreme Unreasonableness and Lack of Proportionality

The decision fails the "Proportionality Stricto Sensu" test : the limited administrative-security benefit of collecting phone numbers is dwarfed by the catastrophic human damage caused by withholding aid from the population. The Respondents refused to consider "less restrictive means," such as cross-referencing names against public global terror lists.

F. Violation of Israel's Obligations to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid

As an Occupying Power, Israel bears positive obligations (Articles 55, 56, and 59 of the Convention) to ensure the supply of food and medical services. Arbitrary and bureaucratic interference with organizations fulfilling these duties constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the directives of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).