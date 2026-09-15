Cornèr Banca SA

Cornèrcard Introduces Mastercard In Control(TM) to Transform B2B Payments

Ein Dokument

Lugano, Switzerland (ots)

Cornèrcard, the payment card division of Cornèr Bank Ltd. today announced that its business customers can now benefit from Mastercard In Control(TM), a virtual card solution designed to help Swiss businesses embed secure, intelligent payment capabilities directly into the platforms they already use.

The launch represents a significant step in Cornèrcard's strategy to bring embedded finance solutions to corporate clients, enabling businesses to integrate payments seamlessly into procurement, travel, expense management and accounts payable workflows. Through Mastercard's virtual card technology, companies can automate payment processes, improve visibility over spend, and enhance working capital management while maintaining robust controls and security.

Businesses are under increasing pressure to digitize payment processes, improve operational efficiency, and gain greater visibility over spending and cash flow. As organizations continue to digitize financial operations, many are looking for ways to simplify business payments while reducing manual reconciliation and administrative effort. This shift is reflected in growing adoption of virtual cards, with 74% of B2B buyers expecting at least a quarter of their transactions to be made using virtual cards by 2028, according to Mastercard research.

Mastercard In Control(TM) enables businesses to generate virtual card numbers with tailored spending controls and enriched transaction data, helping automate reconciliation, improve visibility over corporate spending, and reduce fraud risk. By allowing organizations to define parameters such as spending limits, merchant categories and transaction validity periods, the solution helps prevent unauthorized use while maintaining greater control over business payments.

The virtual card capabilities can also be integrated into ERP, procurement, travel and expense management platforms, enabling payments to become a seamless part of existing workflows.

"Swiss businesses increasingly expect financial services to be embedded within the digital tools they use every day," said Alessandro Seralvo, Chief Executive Officer of Cornèrcard. "By bringing Mastercard In Control(TM) to our customers, we are enabling our corporate clients to digitize supplier payments, strengthen spending controls and simplify financial operations through a secure and seamless user experience."

The solution supports a wide range of business payment needs, including procurement, supplier payments, travel and expense management and other business payment needs.

Daniela Massaro, Country Manager Mastercard Switzerland and Liechtenstein, commented:

"Commercial payments are one of the largest opportunities for digital transformation. Virtual cards are helping organisations rethink how they manage spending by bringing greater visibility, control and flexibility to the payment process. By embedding payment capabilities directly into the systems businesses already use every day, organisations can streamline operations, reduce manual effort and make it easier to understand and manage how money moves across the business. The result is a simpler, more efficient approach to payments that gives teams the confidence to focus less on processes and more on driving growth."

Mastercard and Cornèrcard share a common vision of modernizing B2B payments through digital-first experiences that reduce friction and unlock new opportunities for growth. As businesses increasingly adopt embedded finance models, Mastercard helps financial institutions and technology partners integrate secure commercial payment capabilities directly into the digital ecosystems where business activity takes place.

By combining Cornèrcard's expertise in serving Swiss businesses with Mastercard's global commercial payments technology, the two organizations are helping companies transition from traditional payment methods to more efficient and data-rich virtual card solutions.

The launch reinforces Cornèrcard's commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions that support the evolving needs of Swiss corporates, SMEs and growth-oriented businesses in an increasingly digital economy.

About Cornèr Group

Founded in Lugano in 1952, the Cornèr Group is an independent Swiss private bank group operating as a full-service bank. Lugano is Switzerland's third-largest banking center, after Zurich and Geneva. Active across the whole range of traditional banking services, the Cornèr Group specializes in the private banking sector, as well as in the areas of lending, Visa, Mastercard and Diners Club payment cards (Cornèrcard) and online trading (Cornèrtrader) - the core businesses on which the growth of the Cornèr Group is based. The Cornèr Group comprises the Lugano-based parent bank Cornèr Bank Ltd., the branches in Chiasso, Geneva, Locarno, Zurich and Guernsey as well as the affiliates Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Limited, Cornèr Europe AG, Finpromotion SA and Allegra Vermögensverwaltungs AG. Information at cornergroup.ch.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential. www.mastercard.com