swissstaffing - Verband der Personaldienstleister der Schweiz

Swiss Staffingindex: Positive half-year review for the temporary employment market

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The temporary employment market stabilized at a low level in the 2nd half-year. The number of hours worked increased by 1.5 percent. The permanent employment market continues to struggle.

Following three years of significant decline in the temporary employment market, Swiss staffing service providers can finally heave a sigh of relief and report a positive half-year review. Hours worked by temporary workers increased by 1.5 percent compared to the previous year. However, the permanent employment rate is falling. At 19.4 percent, this market segment continues its unabated decline. This fall in permanent employment reflects the uncertainty in the Swiss economy. Geopolitics, the unpredictable tariff policy of the US administration, and the economic downturn of recent years are causing Swiss companies to act extremely cautiously when hiring. At the same time, the bottoming out of the temporary employment market suggests that the economic situation may be stabilizing.

Dr. Marius Osterfeld, Chief Economist at swissstaffing, states: "Swiss industrial production developed positively at the beginning of the year. The Iran War has slowed this development, but has not stopped it. This has led to growing demand for temporary workers in the industrial sector and a slight increase in working hours." Temporary work is an important tool for many companies in economically uncertain times, as it enables them to accept orders when the economic situation improves and quickly build up the necessary staff. According to a Sotomo study, 61 percent of companies rely on temporary workers to fully exploit growth phases. Therefore, following an economic downturn, the upswing is first evident in the temporary employment market.

AI as an opportunity and a challenge

In a tense market environment, Artificial Intelligence poses challenges for staffing service providers. The introduction of new technologies and the associated restructuring of processes requires investments that usually have to be financed from current business activity. Despite these challenges, a member survey conducted by the opinion and social research institute gfs-zürich on behalf of swissstaffing, shows that 79 percent of staffing companies are using AI in one or more processes. The focus is on increasing efficiency and improving recruitment processes.

AI also presents an opportunity for staffing service providers. The rise in unemployment, combined with AI, has led to a flood of job applications. As Dr. Osterfeld explains: "These days, companies often receive well over 100 applications for a single open position. Instead of struggling to find available staff, as is the case during times of labor shortages, staffing service providers are assisting with the review of submitted applications and the selection process."

Outlook

The recent increase in business activity in the temporary employment market has led the CEOs of swissstaffing member companies to be cautiously optimistic about the future. According to a member survey conducted by gfs-zürich, 32.9 percent of the companies surveyed expect an increase in business over the next 6 months. This value is comparable to those of previous quarters. Whether the staff leasing sector can continue its upward trend depends primarily on whether the slight economic recovery is slowed down by geopolitical events or - conversely - favored by the de-escalation of current conflicts.