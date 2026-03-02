Cornèr Banca SA

The Cornèr Group reaffirms its solidity

Lugano

The Cornèr Group delivered positive results in 2025, underpinned by its client base and the consistency of its business model. The trust placed in the Group translated into further growth in deposits, which reached CHF 5,454.4 million (+ 5.4%), and an expansion of lending activities, particularly in the mortgage segment. The 74th financial year closed with a balance sheet total close to CHF 9 billion (+ 3.1%), liquidity of CHF 904 million, largely held with the Swiss National Bank, and capital resources amounting to CHF 1,255.8 million (+ 2.7%). Revenues amounted to CHF 470.8 million, while net profit amounted to CHF 50.8 million, in line with the budget forecast. Within the framework of corporate governance, the Group announces the proposal to appoint Gabriele Zanzi to the Board of Directors.

Against an economic backdrop marked by volatile financial markets, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and particularly low interest rates, the Cornèr Group once again demonstrated its solidity and the strength of its diversified operating model. The Group's main areas of activity all performed well overall. This is reflected in a solid net interest income of CHF 141.9 million, with commission and service operations of CHF 200.9 million and a contribution of CHF 110.9 million from trading activities.

Growth was particularly robust in the loans segment, with a further increase in mortgage activity exceeding the threshold of CHF 3 billion, supported by the acquisition of new clients outside Ticino, from the Zurich and Geneva markets in particular. Private Banking also delivered positive results, as did online trading through Cornèrtrader, which benefited from investments made on its new platform. The payment card sector likewise generated satisfactory volumes, with Cornèrcard maintaining a leading position in the Swiss market.

The Cornèr Group continued to make strategic investments throughout the year to support future development and the ongoing improvement of its processes. In particular, a multi-year IT project was launched, geared towards progressively updating data management systems and migrating them to a cloud technology based on infrastructure located in Switzerland and dedicated environments, with the aim of boosting security, flexibility and operational efficiency. At the same time, new administrative offices were opened in Chiasso to better cater to the needs of employees facing ever-increasing commuting challenges on a daily basis. The integration of Finpromotion SA, a long-established asset management company based in Lugano, was also completed, further strengthening the Group's wealth management offering.

At the end of 2025, the Cornèr Group employed 1,143 full-time employees - 997 in Ticino, 118 in other parts of Switzerland and 28 abroad. From a governance perspective, a new appointment to the Board of Directors will be proposed at the forthcoming General Meeting on 24 April 2026. Gabriele Zanzi will bring extensive knowledge of the Swiss banking sector, loans in particular, and of the Ticino business community.

The annual report will be published on the cornergroup.ch website by 30 April 2026.

About Cornèr Group

Founded in Lugano in 1952, the Cornèr Group is an independent Swiss private bank group operating as a full-service bank. Lugano is Switzerland's third-largest banking center, after Zurich and Geneva. Active across the whole range of traditional banking services, the Cornèr Group specializes in the private banking sector, as well as in the areas of lending, Visa, Mastercard and Diners Club payment cards (Cornèrcard) and online trading (Cornèrtrader) - the core businesses on which the growth of the Cornèr Bank Group is based. The Cornèr Group comprises the Lugano-based parent bank Cornèr Bank Ltd., the branches in Chiasso, Geneva, Locarno, Zurich and Guernsey as well as the affiliates Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Limited, Cornèr Europe Limited, Finpromotion SA and Allegra Vermögensverwaltungs AG. Information at cornergroup.ch.