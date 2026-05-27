Cornèr Banca SA

The Cornaro family takes complete control of Cornèr Bank Ltd.

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Lugano (ots)

The Cornaro family, heir to the bank's founder Dr. Vittorio Cornaro, has acquired the 19.6% stake previously held by the Piotrkowski-Dollfus family, historical shareholders of the group, thus increasing its stake from 80.1% to 99.7%. The founding family thus assumes full control of Cornèr Bank.

With the acquisition of the minority stake held by the Piotrkowski-Dollfus family, historical shareholders of the group, the Cornaro family reaffirms its commitment to continuity. Having led the Cornèr Group for three generations, it looks confidently to the future of the bank, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year.

The transaction remains subject to the approval of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, as well as other relevant foreign regulatory authorities the group is oversighted and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

About Cornèr Group

Founded in Lugano in 1952, the Cornèr Group is an independent Swiss private bank group operating as a full-service bank. Lugano is Switzerland's third-largest banking center, after Zurich and Geneva. Active across the whole range of traditional banking services, the Cornèr Group specializes in the private banking sector, as well as in the areas of lending, Visa, Mastercard and Diners Club payment cards (Cornèrcard) and online trading (Cornèrtrader) - the core businesses on which the growth of the Cornèr Bank Group is based. The Cornèr Group comprises the Lugano-based parent bank Cornèr Bank Ltd., the branches in Chiasso, Geneva, Locarno, Zurich and Guernsey as well as the affiliates Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Limited, Cornèr Europe Limited, Finpromotion SA and Allegra Vermögensverwaltungs AG.

Information at cornergroup.ch.