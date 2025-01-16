Save the Children

Medienmitteilung | Gaza: Save the Children begrüsst Waffenruhe und fordert dauerhaften Waffenstillstand für Kinder

Gaza: Save the Children begrüsst Waffenruhe und fordert dauerhaften Waffenstillstand für Kinder

Zürich/Gaza, 15. Januar 2025 – Die aktuelle Waffenpause im Gazastreifen bietet Kindern eine lebensrettende Atempause. Sie muss jedoch als Wendepunkt dienen, um einen dauerhaften Waffenstillstand zu sichern und die humanitäre Hilfe für mangelernährte und kranke Kinder sofort auszuweiten, fordert Save the Children.

Save the Children ist erleichtert, dass die israelische Regierung und die Hamas nach 15 Monaten der Belagerung und Bombardierung durch die israelischen Streitkräfte, die auf Angriffe bewaffneter palästinensischer Gruppen am 7. Oktober 2023 in Israel folgten, eine Einigung über eine Waffenruhe erzielt haben. Die Kinderrechtsorganisation begrüsst, dass dieses Abkommen die Freilassung israelischer Geiseln, darunter Kinder, sowie palästinensischer Kinder aus israelischem Militärgewahrsam umfasst. Save the Children hofft, dass dies ein erster Schritt hin zu dem Frieden und dem Schutz ist, den diese Kinder verdienen.

Seit Ausbruch des Krieges wurden laut neuesten Zahlen des staatlichen Medienbüros in Gaza mehr als 17'818 Kinder im Gazastreifen getötet. Angesichts des Tempos und Ausmasses der Feindseligkeiten sowie der Zerstörung von Spitälern und Such- und Rettungskapazitäten liegt die tatsächliche Zahl wahrscheinlich noch höher. Zudem haben Tausende Kinder Verletzungen erlitten, teils mit lebenslangen Behinderungen.

«Seit 15 Monaten leben etwa eine Million Kinder im Gazastreifen in einem wahr gewordenen Albtraum, in dem sie ständig Verlust, Trauma und Lebensgefahr ausgesetzt sind», sagt Inger Ashing, Geschäftsführerin von Save the Children International.

«Es braucht einen dauerhaften Waffenstillstand und eine deutliche Erhöhung der Hilfslieferungen, zu denen die Kinder im gesamten Gazastreifen sicheren Zugang benötigen. Gleichzeitig dürfen wir nicht vergessen, dass diese Waffenruhe für mehr als 17'818 getötete Kinder im Gazastreifen zu spät kommt. Selbst die Kinder, die überlebt haben, mussten ihre Kindheit aufgeben: Verletzungen, der Verlust von Angehörigen, die Zerstörung von Häusern, Schulen und Spitälern sowie Hunger und Krankheiten haben ihre Kindheit ersetzt.»

Save the Children ist seit 1973 dauerhaft in den besetzten palästinensischen Gebieten aktiv. Zusammen mit Partnern hat die Organisation seit Oktober 2023 mehr als eine Million Menschen im Gazastreifen mit lebenswichtigen Gütern versorgt. Im Falle einer anhaltenden Waffenruhe plant Save the Children, die Einfuhr lebensnotwendiger Hilfsgüter zu erhöhen. Zudem wird die Kinderrechtsorganisation sicherstellen, dass Kinder und Familien weiterhin Zugang zu bereitgestellten Hilfsgütern und Dienstleistungen haben – unabhängig davon, wo sie sich befinden. Wo nötig, ist Save the Children bereit, neue Gesundheitszentren und kinderfreundliche Räume einzurichten.

Gaza: Any pause must become a definitive ceasefire to protect children from bombs and allow life-saving services for malnutrition and disease - Save the Children

GAZA, 15 January 2025 - A pause in hostilities in Gaza will protect children from bombs and bullets for as long as it holds but must be the turning point to secure a definitive ceasefire and to rapidly increase humanitarian aid to children facing malnutrition and disease, said Save the Children.

Save the Children is relieved that the Government of Israel and Hamas have finally reached agreement on a pause in hostilities after 15 months of siege and bombardment by Israeli forces that followed attacks by Palestinian armed groups in Israel on 7 October 2023. We welcome that this agreement will facilitate the release of Israeli hostages, including children, and Palestinian children held in Israeli military detention, and hope it offers the first step towards the peace, protection and accountability that children deserve.

The urgency now is to get shelter, food and medical supplies to hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza who have lost their homes and loved ones and are struggling daily to survive with the shadow of famine hanging over Gaza and the entry and delivery of humanitarian aid heavily restricted.

More than 17,818 of Gaza's 1.1 million children have been killed over the past 15 months, according to the latest figures from the Government Media Office in Gaza. The pace and scale of hostilities, along with the decimation of hospitals and search and rescue capacities, means the actual number is undoubtedly even higher. Thousands of others have suffered life-altering injuries.

Reacting to the news of an agreed pause with potential for a definitive ceasefire in Gaza, Inger Ashing, Chief Executive Officer for Save the Children International, said:

“For 15 months, about one million children in Gaza have been caught in a living nightmare with loss, trauma and risks to their lives at every turn. If implemented, this pause will bring them vital reprieve from the bombs and bullets that have stalked them for more than a year. But it is not enough and the race is on to save children facing hunger and disease as the shadow of famine looms.

"The pause must be permanent, and efforts urgently ramped up to end the siege and vastly increase the entry of aid. Crucially, children across the Strip must be able to safely access this assistance, which must be determined by their needs rather than a "truck cap” and arbitrary restrictions on vital goods. People must also be able to return to their homes, safely and unimpeded, in line with their rights.

“We also cannot forget that for more than 17,818 children in Gaza who have already been killed, this pause is too late. Even for children who have survived, their childhoods have been stolen, replaced by injuries and disability, potentially irreversible mental harm, loss of family and friends, destruction of homes, schools, and health facilities, and the indelible consequences of childhood hunger, malnutrition and disease.

“The international community must ensure accountability for the harm children have faced and the lives that have been taken, as is demanded by their obligations under international law. Without accountability, impunity will continue to fuel violations with devastating impacts for children, families, and our common humanity. The international community must come together to ensure that the atrocities that Palestinian children have endured over the past 15 months never happen again – to Palestinian children and to any child anywhere.

"This also means addressing the root causes of repeated bouts of violence and a decades-long child rights crisis by ending the occupation, lifting the blockade on Gaza, and creating the conditions for lasting and definitive peace. Anything less than a definitive ceasefire and comprehensive accountability falls abysmally short of the safety, assistance and broader rights Palestinian children need, deserve and are entitled to - and means the international community is failing them yet again.”

Save the Children has been providing essential services and support to Palestinian children since 1953 and has had a permanent presence in the occupied Palestinian territory since 1973. In the event of a pause in hostilities, Save the Children will focus on increasing entry of lifesaving supplies, pre-positioning stock ready for additional entry points to open and aid flows to increase. Recognising that, in the event of a pause, many people will likely seek to return to their homes, we will work to ensure children and families have continued access to the assistance and services we provide wherever they are by establishing new primary health care centres, child-friendly spaces and temporary learning spaces in the north and south as needed, as well as exploring mobile options to assist children and families on the move.

Kontakt Melina Stavrinos Kommunikationsverantwortliche

Save the Children Schweiz Jedes Kind verdient eine Zukunft – ob in der Schweiz oder auf der ganzen Welt. Mit dieser Überzeugung unterstützt der Verein Save the Children Schweiz seit 2006 kompromisslos und unermüdlich die am stärksten benachteiligten Kinder. In der Schweiz verwurzelt, ist Save the Children seit 1919 die weltweit führende Kinderrechtsorganisation. Dank unserer lokalen Verankerung in 120 Ländern kennen wir die Situation vor Ort, passen unsere Projekte entsprechend an und können im Notfall unverzüglich helfen. Wir verändern nachhaltig und positiv das Leben von Kindern, besonders in Krisen, auf der Flucht oder in Slums. In der Schweiz setzen wir uns seit 2015 für geflüchtete Kinder ein und verfügen über grosse Expertise im Bereich Asyl und Migration.