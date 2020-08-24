Medienmitteilung - Andermatt Swiss Alps - Positives erstes Halbjahr

Andermatt Swiss Alps AG

Positives erstes Halbjahr für Andermatt Swiss Alps

Immobilienverkäufe auf anhaltend hohem Niveau

Die Andermatt Swiss Alps Gruppe kann auf ein positives erstes Halbjahr 2020 zurückblicken. Die beiden Hotels The Chedi Andermatt und Radisson Blu Reussen wie auch die SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun konnten die Gästezahlen steigern dank der hohen inländischen Nachfrage. Der Verkauf von Immobilien hat sich auf hohem Niveau eingependelt und spiegelt sich in der grossen Bautätigkeit.

The Andermatt Swiss Alps Group can look back on a positive first half of 2020. The two hotels The Chedi Andermatt and Radisson Blu Reussen as well as the SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun were able to increase their guest numbers thanks to high domestic demand. Property sales have settled at a high level and are reflected in the high level of construction activity.

Il Gruppo Andermatt Swiss Alps può guardare al primo semestre del 2020 con un bilancio positivo. I due hotel The Chedi Andermatt e Radisson Blu Reussen e lo SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun sono riusciti ad aumentare il numero dei loro ospiti grazie all'elevatoa domanda interna. Le vendite di immobili si sono stabilizzate ad un livello elevato e si riflettono nell'elevata attività di costruzione.

