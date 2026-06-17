Interkantonale Geldspielaufsicht (Gespa)

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Gespa joins European statement on prediction markets

Bern (ots)

The Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority (Gespa) publishes a joint statement between the gaming regulatory authorities from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain on its website today. The initiative aims to raise consumer awareness of the risks associated with prediction markets.

The Football World Cup is a major event that traditionally leads to a rise in betting activities. In this context, platforms that have long been known as 'prediction markets' are coming under scrutiny of regulatory authorities. Prediction markets are trading platforms on which participants can enter contracts regarding the outcome or occurrence of future events, for example in politics, economics and sport. In just a few years, these platforms have evolved from niche products into major platforms. On the Polymarket platform alone, bets totaling around USD 2.5 billion have been placed on the football World Cup winner to date.

The signing authorities warn of the risks associated with prediction markets. These providers also operate in Switzerland without the necessary authorization and without the legally required safeguards, concerning in particular the protection of minors and the prevention of gambling addiction. They lack measures to prevent manipulation, insider trading and money laundering.

Gespa considers these platforms to be gambling under Swiss law. If providers from outside of Switzerland offer gambling in Switzerland without the required authorization, they are doing so illegally and the access to the relevant websites will be blocked by Gespa. Gespa Director Manuel Richard comments: "The protection afforded by the Swiss Gambling Act does not apply to bets placed on these platforms."

About Gespa

The Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority (Gespa) is the cantons' joint authority responsible for supervising and enforcing the Federal Act on Gaming in relation to large-scale games (lotteries, sports betting and games of skill). It is responsible for authorizing and monitoring these games and for combating illegal gambling operations.