Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Confirmation of AAA-rating with stable outlook for Liechtenstein

Vaduz (ots)

On May 25, 2026, the international rating agency S&P Global Ratings affirmed Liechtenstein's sovereign rating at the top grade of Triple-A, with a stable outlook prediction. The confirmation of the rating follows a visit by S&P Global Ratings to Liechtenstein, during which the rating institution held in-depth discussions with representatives of government agencies, associations, and research institutions in Liechtenstein.

Positive growth forecasts following stagnation

Prime Minister Brigitte Haas expressed her delight at the rating agency's decision to once again award the highest rating: "Especially in the current challenging economic and geopolitical environment, this top rating for Liechtenstein should not be taken for granted. The rating confirms Liechtenstein's strong appeal as a safe and stable business location," said the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Indeed, in the report S&P Global Ratings also addresses the current significant challenges which particularly affect Liechtenstein's open and export-oriented economy. Citing high uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, subdued investment spending, and lower demand from key trading partners, S&P Global Ratings therefore forecasts stagnating economic growth for Liechtenstein in 2026. Starting next year, S&P Global Ratings expects real GDP to return to positive growth rates. In this context, S&P Global Ratings highlights the high resilience of the Liechtenstein labor market and the lower unemployment rate compared to other European countries.

Forward-looking fiscal policy remains essential

Liechtenstein is home to numerous small, medium, and large export-oriented companies that are global leaders in niche markets, as further pointed out in the report. Innovative capacity is high, and spending on research and development in Liechtenstein has long been far ahead of that of most other OECD countries. As a result, the Liechtenstein economy has proven its resilience despite a series of successive external shocks in recent years. Furthermore, the ratings agency expects the Liechtenstein government to continue its track record of proactively and swiftly adopting international standards and actively engaging in cross-border cooperation.

S&P Global Ratings also highlights the importance of the country's sound fiscal position and financial reserves. The government's prudent regulatory framework and strategic, forward-looking fiscal policy stance are seen as essential to protect the country's creditworthiness in the face of global economic and financial uncertainties.